2020-21 record: 18-9, third in region, second round Class AAAAAAA state tournament
Returning Regulars:
F/G Alisha Woods, 5-9, Jr.
G Nia Blanchard, 5-10, Jr.
G Saanya Benton, 5-5, Sr.
Who To Watch:
F Jade Weathersby, 6-2, Jr.
Outlook: Cooper is nothing if not a realist, given the fact that the Panthers were hit hard by the graduation of six seniors from a team that advanced to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament last season.
Included in those losses were all five starters, led by second-team All-County post Sussy Ngulefac.
The good news is that there is still some experience returning to aid in the rebuilding process, including senior Benton and juniors Blanchard and Woods in the backcourt.
Also, the addition of Colorado move-in Weathersby should help provide some much needed size for Parkview in the low block.
However, the biggest key for the Panthers during the 2021-22 campaign may lie efforts made during the offseason in building team chemistry.
“To start with, we got into a fall league this year,” Cooper said. “That really helped us do more bonding, and I think we'll see that heading into the season. We've got to be good about being consistent this year.”
Woods is also encouraged by the bond that was built among the Panthers, and believes it will pay dividends, particularly as the season progresses.
“Certain groups have been playing together for a while now,” Woods said. “By (the start of the) Region (4-AAAAAAA schedule), that chemistry will come together and be there for us.”
