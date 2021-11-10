2020-21 record: 14-12, third in region, second round Class AAAAAAA state tournament
Returning Regulars
G Asher Woods, 6-3, Sr.
F Nate Belete, 6-4, Sr.
G Jordan Riley, 5-10, Sr.
G Michael Matthews, 6-2, Soph.
Who To Watch:
N/A
Outlook: There's a lot that is still in flux for the Panthers as the 2021-22 campaign approaches.
Some of the change in the air is from graduation losses, including a very big one in last season's county scoring leader, Jason Edwards, as well as a few other experienced players who transferred out of the program.
However, there is also an issue with exactly which players might still be coming out for the team, particularly when the Parkview football season ends.
That uncertainty will force Collins and the Panthers to do a little improvising on the fly early on this season.
“I think at Parkview, you'd like to think you know exactly what you're getting come Monday,” Collins said. “But we're still at the point where there's a couple of guys that I'm still wondering if they're coming out this year that I think could be a big help to us.”
One player Collins is confident will make the transition from the gridiron to the hardwood is Matthews, who got some significant playing time as a freshman last year.
And the Panthers will also be able to count on a few other experienced players, particularly in the backcourt, where seniors Woods and Riley return to bring some stability in what figures to be a guard-heavy rotation.
“For me, I want us to play fast. I mean, that's our strength,” Collins said. “We've got a lot of good guards who are very talented. So as long as we can play good D, which is (also) a big staple for us, and then get out and go, I think that's going to be pretty important for our success.”
