2020-21 record: 9-16, third in region, first round Class AAAAAAA state tourament
Returning Regulars:
F/G Ava Watson, 5-11, Jr.
G Neva Drane, 5-7, Sr.
Who To Watch:
F/C Jada Monnae, 6-2, Soph.
G Caroline Beaver, 5-6, Fr.
Outlook: After making some strides by returning to the Class AAAAAAA state tournament following a year hiatus, the Bulldogs are looking to take another step forward during the 2021-22 campaign.
And according to third-year coach Chase, the key is to make their steps progressively wider.
“I think we should continue to build chemistry, continue to build skill,” Chase said. “When I got (the team) two years ago and took over, I mean, it was (mostly) freshmen and sophomores. … It's nice see them finally grow and mature as people and as players.
“Their skill levels continue to progress, they're coming together as a team. When you have a group that plays together for two or three years, it comes with the territory that they're going to get a lot better when it comes down. So we're just continuing to build around that.”
Junior wing Watson and senior guard Drane should be provide a good foundation around which the Bulldogs will build this season.
And there are a few things Chase is definitely looking to see as his team makes their upwardly mobile plans moving forward.
“We've got to shoot the ball well,” Chase said. “We've got two shooters, and we've just got to make shots. And we've got to defend the basketball. We've got to defend teams and keep teams out of our paint and do a good job of rebounding and playing faster. If we can do those things, we can win some more ball games this year.”
