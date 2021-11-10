2020-21 record: 21-8, region champions, Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals
Returning Regulars:
F R.J. Godfrey, 6-7, Sr.
G Thomas Allard, 6-7, Sr.
Who To Watch:
G Gunnar Carlberg, 5-10, Sr.
F Duke Clayton, 6-6, Sr.
G Amaru Grosvenor, 5-10, Sr.
F Julian Walker, 6-7. Jr.
Outlook: Technically, only two starters return for the Bulldogs from last season's region championship and state quarterfinal team.
But when those two starters are three-star Division I prospect and first-team All-County forward Godfrey and another Division I prospect Allard on the wing, that's a pretty good starting block for Garner and company to build around.
“We've got a strong core coming back,” Garner said. “(Godfrey, Allard and fellow senior Carlberg), along with (senior) Dylan Gary, who is (still) in football, they've been in (the) varsity (program) since they were sophomores. So they've been around the culture the past two years, back-to-back region champions, stuff like that. So that, combined with a pretty solid junior class, and then the newcomers, … we've got a lot of (good) players.”
Aside from experience within a winning culture, one thing the Bulldogs will have a lot of this season is a lot of size, with no fewer than four players at 6-foot-6 or taller.
And that size and length also comes with a lot of athleticism, particularly with Godfrey, a preseason Super Six selection who averaged 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks per game last year, and Allard.
“This is probably going to be one of the biggest rosters we've had in a long time,” Garner said. “We've got a lot of height (and) a lot of shooting capability. So we're pretty excited.
“The last two years, we've had to go against Collins Hill (for the region title), and they're not going anywhere. Mill Creek's got some talent, Peachtree Ridge has got a new coach and they've got talent, Mountain View is good, as well. So it's not going to be easy, but (winning the region is) the goal, as always.”
