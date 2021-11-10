2020-21 record: 20-8, region runner-up, second round Class AAAAAAA state tournament
Returning Regulars:
F/C Zaria Hurston, 6-0, Sr.
G LaNiya Kenon, 5-9, Sr.
G Jania Akins, 5-10, Soph.
Who To Watch:
G Kayla Lindsay, 5-9, Jr.
G DeNaeja Morton, 5-9, Sr.
Outlook: The Blue Devils figure to sport a different look on the court this season, though that doesn't necessarily stem from the personnel.
Sure, third-team All-County guard Mariah Baltierra and starting forward Devyne Turner graduated from last season's Sweet 16 team, but three regulars return in Hurston, who brings a lot of strength and toughness down low, and Kenon and Akins, who bring much-needed experience to the perimeter.
Morton also saw action last year, while Lindsay returns healthy after sitting out last season with a knee injury.
Those returners, as well as the infusion of some talented newcomers, will allow Clanton's club to bring a little more focus to the offense than has been the case the past two seasons, when the Blue Devils relied primarily on their defensive abilities.
“We're really excited about them,” Clanton said. “We've got a lot of experience coming back. We've got some really nice players across the board, so we're going to be able to score some points, and defensively, we should be really solid, too.
“The thing about this year's team is all five kids on the floor, and we've even a couple who will come off the bench, everyone can score. I think that's a big turnaround for us. Two years ago, we struggled to score a little bit. Last year, we were a little better, and I think this year, we're going to be even better.”
Team chemistry will also be a big key for Norcross this year.
Part of that key, like staying healthy, isn't entirely within the Blue Devils' control. However, the part that is under their control is something Clanton also feels very confident about.
“The thing that we're excited about is that we've got kids that really enjoy playing together,” Clanton said. “From a chemistry standpoint and a locker room standpoint, we're in a very good spot.”
