2020-21 record: 21-8, third in region, second round Class AAAAAAA state tournament
Returning Regulars:
G Samarion Bond, 6-4, Jr.
G Mier Panoam, 6-3, Jr.
F Jerry Deng, 6-8, Sr.
G London Johnson, 6-4, Jr.
Who To Watch:
F Aiden Sherrell, 6-9, Soph.
Outlook: It's true that the Blue Devils lost a pair of key players from last year to graduation in second-team All-County guard Jaden Harris and talented wing Kok Yat, plus four other players who transferred out of the program.
However, the roster that is left is still very formidable, with three-star senior Deng bringing a strong presence to the low block and a trio of juniors — four-star prospect Johnson, plus Bond and Panoam — bringing some steadiness to the backcourt.
And McMillan will also benefit from having gotten a lot of different players court time last year, which should expand his options.
“We are still, on paper, a pretty young team, but experience-wise, we got a lot of valuable experience last year and then again this summer,” McMillan said. “So yeah, the comfort level this year (is greater). The younger guys had to go through the learning curve of getting to know me and the staff (last year) and the competition (level) and all those type of things. I feel like we ought to be able to start (preseason) two weeks ahead, and we're pretty excited about that.”
Sherrell is one of those other options who benefitted from last year's experience, and perhaps an even bigger effect than how that will help those players grow individually is how it will help them collectively.
And that chemistry figures to soften the blow of the handful of underclassmen from last year who left the program.
“From a coaching standpoint, you can almost have too much talent,” McMillan said. “When you have too much talent, it's hard to manage because everybody deserves to play, and that sometimes into play.
“We feel like even though we lost a couple of kids, it strengthened our team. It allows us to define roles a little more. Ultimately, these guys know they're going to play, and know they're going to have freedom on the court to play through mistakes. That should give them a lot of confidence.”
