Outlook: The message for Mountain View’s girls basketball team so far leading up to the 2021-22 season has been learning. The program is coming off a 4-19 season and a loss to Mill Creek in the region tournament that kept it out of the state playoffs, but learning from mistakes and trying to build on them has been the biggest focal point so far.
“I feel like this season is going to be better than last season because you learn from your mistakes,” senior guard Sydni Arnold said. “I feel like everyone is a smarter basketball player all the way around. We’re all getting team chemistry and building it more and more. That just gets me excited about winning and seeing how far we can go.”
The biggest source of Mountain View’s struggles last season was offense. The team averaged just 37.9 points per game, and only managed to reach 50 points twice in 23 games. Head coach Brad Blackmon noticed two obvious aspects of offense for the team to work on heading into this season.
“We’re going to have to learn to either press or break a press,” Blackmon said. “That’s something we’re going to have to work on to be successful. We’ve got to work on breaking that press and getting better shots in. We have to become a better shooting team.”
In order to become a better pressing team and a more efficient shooting one, Blackmon has another message to hammer home for his players throughout the season.
“My big thing this year is doing your job,” Blackmon said. “You just have to do your job. If you do your job and everyone is doing the right things, I think we can be successful. If not, it could be a big learning experience this year.”
