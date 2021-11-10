Outlook: After a 6-17 record in the 2020-21 season, Mountain View’s boys basketball team is looking to put some building blocks in place for the future. The Bears went 0-8 in a brutal region schedule that included four games against eventual Class AAAAAAA quarterfinalists Collins Hill and North Gwinnett, and lost a three-point game against Mill Creek in the region tournament with a trip to the state playoffs on the line.
“I hope we score the ball a little better,” head coach B.J. Roy said. “We struggled last year to score the ball. Obviously in our last game we held the team [Mill Creek] under 40 points and didn't win the game; that’s just tough.”
Offense was an issue for Mountain View all season, but the other side of the ball was a bright spot in a tough season. Now with another summer under their belts, the Bears are hoping to take the defense to an even higher level.
“I think our guys embrace defense better,” Roy said. “They have a good mentality. Hopefully we’re a little bigger, stronger, more athletic than we were last year. I think a big thing for us is to cut down our turnovers. Last year turnovers didn’t allow us to play defense.”
But more so than anything happening with shooting or playing defense, Roy is excited to see what his team can do in a more normal season. After a difficult season fighting both opponents and COVID-19, the program is ready to get back into routine when the season starts in November.
“We’re excited to get back to a normal year,” Roy said. “You don’t realize how much you missed having fans and some of the stuff we didn’t get a chance to do last year. I think we’re just excited to get going and see how we start out between now and Thanksgiving. Let’s see what we can do.”
