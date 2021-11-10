2020-21 Record: 5-19, Class AAAAAAA state playoffs first round
Returning Regulars:
G Bree Orellana, 5-6, Sr.
G Lauren Dobbs, 5-3, Sr.
G Mairin Halama, 5-6, Sr.
Others To Watch:
C Zarah Akwiwu, 5-11, Sr.
F Julisa Acosta, 5-10, Sr.
F Andreonia Doe, 5-6, Jr.
G Sammi Spees, 5-6, Soph.
G Caroline Cadena, 5-2, Soph.
Outlook: Development is the name of the game for Mill Creek’s girls basketball program in the 2021-22 season. The Hawks went just 5-19 last season, but are looking to build a style of basketball and an identity that can lead to success this season and beyond.
“Our deal is we have a lot of dual-sport athletes," head coach Jeremy Huckaby said. “So it’s hard to get them into the gym as much as we want to in the offseason. We can definitely see improvement; we’ve got some young girls that can shoot the ball better than we have had in the past. Our thing is going to be getting up and down the court.”
Getting the ball up and down the court is a style of play that fits well with the roster, but it is also important with the new rules in Georgia high school basketball this season that the Hawks are looking to take advantage of.
“We want to go 94 feet,” Huckaby said. “We’ve got the shot clock this year; we’re going to try to use that to our advantage. We’re small, so we’re going to use that to our advantage. We’re going to try to play 94 feet and not give an inch.”
Mill Creek did make it into the playoffs at the No. 4 seed in Region 8-AAAAAAA last season thanks to a victory over Mountain View in the region tournament, and that taste of success will be a driving factor for this team in 2021-22.
“My message to our girls is we have a great history,” Huckaby said. “17 years, 15 in the state playoffs, a couple Final Fours, Elite Eights, region championships. I want this group to own theirs. We’ve embraced the tradition in the locker room, and we want them to earn theirs.”
For Mill Creek’s senior-heavy roster, the goal is to do exactly that once the season starts.
“We won’t back down from a challenge,” senior guard Mairin Halama said.
