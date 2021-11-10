Mill Creek’s boys basketball program got just a taste of where it wants to go at the end of last season. The Hawks defeated Mountain View 36-33 in the region tournament, securing a berth in the state playoffs. They were matched up against a powerful Milton team that went on to win the Class AAAAAAA state championship game, but the little bit of playoff experience was a reminder of the mountain the program is trying to climb.
“It was big because we don’t always make it into the tournament,” junior forward Nate Eroh said. “It gives us perspective on where we need to get to as a team and who we’re competing against. It was a good opportunity to see some competition.”
The road back to the state playoffs will be a tough one through Region 8-AAAAAAA, a region that houses two of last season’s state quarterfinal teams in the classification. But with a lot of returning experience and a very flexible roster, head coach David Allen thinks his team is capable of taking a big step forward.
“We’re a little more athletic and have more length than we’ve had the last couple years,” Allen said. “Defensively, we’re able to do some different things this year.”
Mill Creek finished last season 8-13, but five of those losses were in games decided by single digits. The Hawks are hoping for a little bit more experience and continuity within the squad to help push them over the top in the tight games for a return to the state playoffs.
“It’s extremely beneficial,” Allen said about the makeup of his team. “We’re changing our style of play a little this year to fit our personnel. The more experience you can get the better off you’re going to be. You can’t get better at it unless you’re at it.”
