Outlook: As was the case with Meadowcreek's boys team, the girls took a big step forward last season, improving from two wins the year before to six in 2020-21.
The Mustangs are still quite young, but experiencing a bit of success has done them a world of good in terms of confidence, according to Anderson.
“I think the experience from last year is going to take us a long way,” Anderson said. “I had a few freshmen playing at a high level that they'd never played (before). Coming from middle school, that was a big jump, but now, the exposure to the varsity level is going to help us. They played over the summer on an AAU team.”
Two of those freshmen from last year, Harris and Jackson, give the team some much-needed size in the low post, though the most experience will come from the return of senior Taylor and junior Montgomery, who should also bring some balance to the offense on the perimeter.
“Just spreading the floor,” Anderson said when asked about some of the biggest keys to the season. “They've been working on stepping out and hitting some shots. We have a lot of quickness, and that's a key to having them in shape running. I think we can outrun some people.”
The addition of a talented freshman in Combest should also have an impact on Meadowcreek's perimeter game.
And with the strides the entire roster has made, Anderson's goals for the Mustangs this season are quite ambitious.
“I think we've got a good shot (at the state playoffs), honestly,” Anderson said. “I think this year is our year to step into that tournament.”
