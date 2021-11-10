Outlook: After taking their lumps as youngsters during a 3-23 season in 2019-20, the Mustangs made major strides a year ago, more than tripling their win total.
And with a roster then dominated by freshman and sophomores having matured both physically and emotionally, the next rung on the ladder could lead to Meadowcreek contending for a return to the state tournament.
It also helps to have continuity with the return of Smith for a second season after the Mustangs having had to adjust to three different head coaches in less than a year.
“That's our goal every year,” Smith said of aiming high for a postseason berth. “(The players) have been through a lot of turmoil, going from three wins (two years ago) to plus-seven and 10 wins. The biggest thing for us this year is we've got to be more consistent. That's something I preach every day to them.
“With this region, with Norcross, Berkmar and Archer, and Discovery, too, we've got our work cut out for us. But I feel like we had a great offseason in the weight room, conditioning-wise, skill development. All of those guys play AAU together and fall league together, so I think that's going to help us.”
The junior trio of Hampton at the point, Richardson on the wing and Hendricks on the low block are expected to lead the way, though seniors Sturdivant and Harris, plus the addition of Mountain View transfer Wilson, should bolster the team's depth.
“We still have a long way to go,” Smith said. “But we're headed in the right direction.”
