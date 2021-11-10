Outlook: This season will start a new era for Lanier’s girls basketball program. After former head coach Tim Slater took the job as the head coach of Grayson’s girls basketball program, Jose Cardy is now the new head coach of the Longhorns. Cardy was an assistant on Slater’s staff when Lanier won the Class AAAAAA state championship in the 2018-19 season. The freshmen on that team now stand as the senior leaders of the team, and they are ready for one more season in Sugar Hill.
“I’m just excited for the opportunity and just to see what we’ve been working on in the offseason into the season,” Cardy said about his first season as head coach. “During this offseason I finally had 16 girls in the gym working consistently. They don’t run from conditioning. They ask me to open the gym early and keep it open late. I’m just excited to see what they do.”
Last season was a transition year for the Longhorns with a lot of young and inexperienced players. Lanier made it into the state playoffs with an 11-10 record, but lost to Carrollton in the opening round to finish the season with a .500 record.
“We were all young last season,” senior forward Riley Bryan said. “It was a lot of our first times playing big minutes at varsity. By the end of the year we were better”
One of the big struggles for Lanier was offense. The Longhorns averaged just 38.6 points per game in 2020-21 and were on the wrong end of several low-scoring games. With those limitations in mind, Cardy is trying to flip the script on how to help the offense this season.
“We’ve been known to be a very good defensive team,” Cardy said. “If we continue to be the defensive team we’ve been known to be, we will be pretty good. We are looking for other ways to find easy scoring using our defense, pressing a little more, things like that.”
