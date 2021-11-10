Outlook: The 2020-21 season ultimately ended in disappointment for Lanier’s boys basketball program, but the Longhorns experienced competition at the highest level. In addition to winning a region that includes perennial heavyweights Buford and Shiloh, the Longhorns gave eventual Class AAAAAA state champions Wheeler all it could handle in the second round of the state playoffs. Lanier fell 77-64, but the game was a learning experience the team is hoping to carry into the new season.
“Our young kids hadn’t played against a team like that,” senior guard Conner Marcantel said. “They had a big man that was blocking shots left and right. We’ve never played a big team like that. It was good to play a big game like that.”
Lanier went 19-7 last season with an 8-4 regular season record in region play before winning the region tournament in thrilling fashion. The Longhorns outlasted Shiloh 55-54 in the region championship game and won a playoff game 71-43 over South Paulding before losing to Wheeler in the second round.
“It sets the bar on what the expectations and the standards are for our program,” head coach Branden Mayweather said. “But at the same time, we know it’s very hard to get back to that spot.”
If the Longhorns are going to get back to that spot or even further, the team will have a changed look defensively. The roster is better set up to run with teams, and that is exactly what Lanier will look to do all season.
“We’re doing something different this year,” guard Justin Birch said. “We’re doing full court man-to-man press, so I feel like that’s going to speed up the tempo. We’re going to be in really good shape for that. We’re going to be able to outrun every single team.”
