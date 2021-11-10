2020-21 record: 29-2, region champions, Class A Private state champions
Returning Regulars:
C/F Jessie Parish, 6-2, Sr.
F Malia Melton, Sr., 5-10, Sr.
G Kennedy Truitt, 5-4, Sr.
Who To Watch:
G Amiya Porter, 5-4, Soph.
G Kayla Lane, 5-11, Soph.
G/F Nickyia Daniel, 5-11, Soph.
G Gabi Lowe, 5-3, Soph.
Outlook: After building a dynasty at Wesleyan over the better part of the last two decades, Azar has brought Hebron to prominence by guiding the Lions to the program's first state championship in just her second season as coach there in 2021-22.
At first glance, the task of trying to challenge for another title would appear quite difficult with the loss of four starters off last year's team, including Daily Post Player of the Year forward Malia Fisher and Azar's daughter, first-team All-County guard Nicole Azar.
But that doesn't mean the cupboard is bare heading into 2021-22.
“We graduated nine (seniors last year). Six went on to play in college,” the elder Azar said. “Jessie (Parish) started for us last year. (Senior) Malia (Melton) got some playing time off the bench last year. (Senior) Kennedy (Tuitt) is coming back from some injuries. She got a little bit (of playing time) here and there towards the end of (last) season.
“So leadership wise, I feel like we're definitely on the right track. They were all three a part of that first season (two years ago) when I came in and started the tradition of what we wanted to build at Hebron. So I feel very comfortable with the leadership that we have coming back to maintain what we've begun to build.”
In addition to Melton and Truitt, guard Amiya Porter also got some valuable experience a year ago, including some crucial minutes off the bench in the title game win over St. Francis.
She is one of a number of sophomores who should bolster this year's crop of upperclassmen and provide when should be the next wave of talent in the Lions' program.
“Those sophomores, … all of them got some varsity experience time last year,” Azar said. “But three of the four really (played a lot) for our (junior varsity), and J.V., for us, really builds into our varisty. So they are all ready to jump in and have some experience that they got last year … and help us out.”
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.