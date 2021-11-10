2020-21 record: 11-12, region runner-up, first round Class A Private state tournament
Returning Regulars:
G Mataj Glover, 5-7, Soph.
G Jospeh Sexton, 5-6, Soph.
G Porter Josephson, 5-9, Jr.
Who To Watch:
F Gabriel Salegea, 6-5, Sr.
F/G Justin Bartleson, 6-3, Jr.
F/G Jordan Bartleson, 6-3, Jr.
C King Edwards, 6-6, Soph.
Outlook: With only three players who saw significant minutes from last season returning from a Class A Private state tournament-qualifying team, the Lions will have quite a rebuilding job ahead of them this season.
That trio – guards Glover, Sexton and Josephson – also embody what will likely be the team's identity, at least to start the 2021-22 campaign – quite young (two are sophomores and the other a junior) and a bit undersized.
That doesn't mean that Johnson is pessimistic at all about how competitive Hebron can be this season.
“We're extremely young, as you can see, with one senior, four juniors,” Johnson said. “But there are a ton of sophomores and underclassmen that we're really excited (about). Even though we really appreciate everything those nine seniors (from last year) did to invest (in the program), I feel like the young guards are going to take the program to the next level, and it's fun, since you've seen them develop from a young age.”
The good news is that some of those youngsters like junior twins Justin and Jordan Bartleson and sophomore Edwards, as well as senior Salegea, will bring a bit of much-needed size to help the Lions compete on the board.
Still, this year's team will bring a bit of a different look to the court this season.
“We have some size that's there,” Johnson said. “But yeah, we make no bones about it, our style is going to be completely different. We're going to go up and down (the court), high tempo. Our goal is to be the grittiest team on the court night in and night out. We're going to pressure you. It's totally different from where we were at last year. It's just a different style. We're excited because the guys have answered that call in a big way.”
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.