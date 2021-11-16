Name: Joey Bambinelli
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
Weight class: 170
Twitter handle: @jbambinelli03 on Instagram
College choices: North Georgia, Kennesaw State
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan
Best Gwinnett wrestler not on my team: Amanti Mills (Brookwood)
Funniest teammate: Nevaeh Hill
Worst injury from wrestling: Broke ankle in eighth grade
Favorite teacher: Coach Hodges (weight training)
Noteworthy:
Third in Class AAAAAAA, region champion and Gwinnett County champion last season
Finished with a 36-2 record
Coach Nathan White’s take: “Over the last few years, Joey has evolved into a great wrestler and leader for our team. He leads by example in the practice room and is always willing to help his teammates improve. He also does really well in the classroom and is a model student-athlete. When Joey sets his mind to it, he is not only one of the best wrestlers in the state but the entire country as well.”
Name: Cabe Doker
School: Lanier
Class: Junior
Weight class: 113/120
Twitter handle: No Twitter, @cabedoker on Instagram
College choices: Air Force or West Point
Favorite athlete: Spencer Lee or Austin DeSanto
Best Gwinnett wrestler not on my team: I’m not sure yet. A lot of us have put in work over the summer and improved a lot. The first few tournaments will tell.
Funniest teammate: Tyler Ramos
Worst injury from wrestling: Dislocated shoulder
Favorite teacher: Coach Brannen
Noteworthy:
Class AAAAAA state runner-up, region runner-up and Gwinnett County champion last season
Finished with a 30-6 record
Coach Nick Brenner’s take: “We are very proud of Cabe and his accomplishments. He has been a part of our program since sixth grade and always represents himself, his family and our school well. He is an incredible athlete and an even better young man who is a product of hard work, discipline and good parenting. I am excited to be able to watch him work towards achieving his goals for the next two years.”
Name: Tyler Henley
School: Buford
Class: Senior
Weight class: 132
Twitter handle: None
College choice: North Georgia-Gainesville
Favorite athlete: Daton Fix (Oklahoma State)
Best Gwinnett wrestler not on my team: Florin Myndresku (Archer)
Funniest teammate: Grayson Santee
Worst injury from wrestling: Torn labrum, fractured collarbone
Favorite teacher: Coach Johnson (science)
Noteworthy:
Third in Class AAAAAA, Region 8-AAAAAA champion, Gwinnett County champion last season with 22-4 record
Two-time state-placer who was third in 2020
Coach Tom Beuglas’ take: “Tyler has had a great career, placing third at state the last two years. He has had to battle through some injuries, but he is very athletic and very explosive. Hopefully, this year he stays healthy. If so, he will be one of the top guys in the state in his weight class. He is a good team leader for us.”
Name: Rylan Ibold
School: Buford
Class: Sophomore
Weight class: 106
Twitter handle: @ibold_rylan
College choices: North Carolina, Ohio State, Appalachian State
Favorite athlete: Spencer Lee (Iowa)
Best Gwinnett wrestler not on my team: Florin Myndresku (Archer)
Funniest teammate: Grayson Santee
Worst injury from wrestling: Torn rotator cuff (shoulder)
Favorite teacher: Coach Schieber (Spanish)
Noteworthy:
Won Class AAAAAA, Region 8-AAAAAA and Gwinnett County titles as a freshman
Finished with a 26-0 record
Coach Tom Beuglas’ take: “Rylan had an outstanding freshman year going undefeated and winning our only state title last season. He is very tough, and very technically sound. We have a much tougher schedule this year, but he is going to be very tough to beat this year returning at 106.”
Name: Armond Jones
School: Mountain View
Class: Senior
Weight class: 182
Twitter handle: @Armond__j
College choice: Undecided
Favorite athlete: Alvin Kamara
Best Gwinnett wrestler not on my team: Grant Turner
Funniest teammate: Adam Lee
Worst injury from wrestling: None
Favorite teacher: Coach Botts
Noteworthy:
Third in Class AAAAAAA, region and Gwinnett champ with an 18-1 record as a junior
Two-time state placer was AAAAAAA runner-up in 2020
Coach Jim Gassman’s take: “Armond is excited to enter his senior season and to earn his spot at the top of the podium. We are blessed to have a wrestler like Armond in our program.”
Name: Florin Myndresku
School: Archer
Class: Senior
Weight class: 160
Twitter handle: @fmyndresku
College choice: Undecided
Favorite athlete: Jordan Burroughs
Best Gwinnett wrestler not on my team: Rylan Ibold (Buford)
Funniest teammate: Nic Waugh
Worst injury from wrestling: Splitting my knee on practice partner’s teeth. Unfortunately, he also cracked his tooth.
Favorite teacher: Coach Chonko
Noteworthy:
Third in Class AAAAAAA, Region 7-AAAAAAA champion, Gwinnett County champion with a 32-2 record last season
Two-time state-placer who was third in 2020
Coach Keith Jannett’s take: “Florin is a great kid and leader on our team. He works his tail off in classroom, the weight room and the wrestling room. He is explosive on his feet and exciting to watch wrestle. Last year his only two losses came to the eventual state champion at his weight class. I look forward to watching him compete this year and improve on his third-place finishes the last two years.”
