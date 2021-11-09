Name: Kaleigh Addie
School: Greater Atlanta Christian
Class: Senior
Height: 5-foot-7
Nickname: Kay
Place of birth: Marietta, Ga.
College choice: Xavier
Twitter handle: @10Kay31
Favorite basketball shoes: Kyries
Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Chae Harris
Funniest teammate: Jaci Bolden
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 40
Favorite gym: Long Forum at GAC
Least favorite gym: Spartan Gym at GAC
Favorite sports team: Lakers
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
App I use the most: Instagram
Favorite restaurant: La Parrilla
Favorite teacher: Dr. Hill
Noteworthy:
♦ Averaged 20.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 steals, 3.5 assists last season for state runner-up team, earning all-state, all-metro and all-county honors
♦ Averaged 21.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.1 assists as a sophomore for a state championship team
Coach Jessica Guarneri’s take: “Kaleigh is a special kid on and off the court. She is explosive, aggressive and a leader. Kaleigh has been a state champion and a state runner-up in her past two seasons. She has led us in scoring and steals the past two years and is looking to score her 2,000th point this year. Kaleigh is never satisfied and constantly working hard to improve her game. I am so excited to watch her finish her career as a Spartan this year and can’t wait to watch how she ends it. It has been an honor to coach her and I know the sky is the limit for Kay as she continues her career at Xavier.”
Name: Diana Collins
School: Brookwood
Class: Junior
Height: 5-foot-9
Nickname: D
Place of birth: DeKalb, Ga.
College choices: Multiple choices
Twitter handle: @DianaACollins35
Favorite basketball shoes: Kobes
Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Ava Watson
Funniest teammate: Shannon Niles
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 30
Favorite gym: Brookwood High School
Least favorite gym: Outdoor court
Favorite sports team: Nets
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan
App I use the most: Netflix
Favorite restaurant: Sushi Avenue
Favorite teacher: Mr. Bonnett, physics teacher
Noteworthy:
♦ Averaged 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals last season for Final Four team
♦ Earned all-state, all-metro and all-county honors, in addition to being Region 4-AAAAAAA Player of the Year
Coach Courtney Mincy’s take: “Diana is not only a great athlete but an even better person. She is highly driven on and off the court by maintaining a 3.8 GPA and averaging 15 points as a freshman and 22 points as a sophomore. Diana has great work ethic and is a very confident and humble person. She has already broken several records here at Brookwood and will be reaching her 1,000th career point early in the season. She has a high basketball IQ and uses that to her advantage by creating various ways to score on the court. Diana has proven she is a threat not only on the offensive side but defensively as well. She is a good teammate and makes others better around her. I have enjoyed getting to know Diana over the years and cannot wait to see everything she accomplishes at Brookwood and beyond.”
Name: Taniya McGowan
School: Archer
Class: Junior
Height: 5-foot-10
Nickname: Big $exy, T
Place of birth: Mississippi
College choices: Mississippi State, Georgia State, N.C. State
Twitter handle: @mcgowan_taniya
Favorite basketball shoes: Lebron’s
Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Diana Collins
Funniest teammate: Mia Walker
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 28 points
Favorite gym: Archer
Least favorite gym: Discovery
Favorite sports team: Memphis Grizzlies
Favorite athlete: Ja Morant
App I use the most: TikTok, YouTube
Favorite restaurant: Energy Famous Oasta
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Rhiner
Noteworthy:
♦ Averaged 13.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.2 blocks for state playoff team
♦ Earned all-state, all-region and all-county honors
Coach Dani Wright’s take: “Taniya is a very versatile player where she can shoot 3s, take it to the rim, or score with her back to the basket. She has worked hard this season on building her strength and endurance and taking pride in her leadership roles. She is a great teammate and has a lot to offer this season. We are looking for a fun and exciting season.”
Name: Jessie Parish
School: Hebron Christian
Class: Senior
Height: 6-foot-2
Nickname: Jess
Place of birth: Lawrenceville, Ga.
College choice: Wofford
Twitter handle: @jcparish_12
Favorite basketball shoes: Purple Paul George 5’s
Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Diana Collins from Brookwood
Funniest teammate: Amiya Porter
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 18
Favorite gym: Macon Centreplex
Least favorite gym: Georgia College
Favorite sports team: Atlanta Braves
Favorite athlete: Jorge Soler
App I use the most: Snapchat
Favorite restaurant: Cheesecake Factory
Favorite teacher: Coach Lincoln
Noteworthy:
♦ Averaged 8.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals last season for a state championship team
♦ All-area and all-county softball player, as well as a top-eight placer in two events at last season’s state swim meet
Coach Jan Azar’s take: “Jessie is one of the most gifted all-around athletes I have had the opportunity to coach. It seems like she can pick up any sport at any time and be one of the best on the team. She excels at Hebron in softball, swimming and basketball. I am thankful that I have had the opportunity to coach in her in two of those sports. Jessie is a leader on and off the court, excelling in the classroom also. She has a high basketball IQ, is extremely fundamental and puts her team goals ahead of individual goals. With the graduation of nine seniors last year, I look for Jessie to step into even more of a leadership role and lead this team back to Macon.”
Name: Lazaria Spearman
School: Dacula
Class: Senior
Height: 6-foot-4
Nickname: Zee
Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois
College choice: University of Miami
Twitter handle: @SpearmanLazaria
Favorite basketball shoes: Nike/Jordan
Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: I don’t know
Funniest teammate: I don’t know
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 39
Favorite gym: Dash
Least favorite gym: Don’t have one
Favorite sports team: Golden State Warriors
Favorite athlete: Candace Parker
App I use the most: Instagram
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings
Favorite teacher: Don’t have one
Noteworthy:
♦ Averaged 19.9 points, 14.3 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, 2.1 steals last season for state playoff team, earning all-state, all-metro, all-region and all-county awards
♦ Averaged 16.9 points and 14.3 rebounds as a sophomore
Coach Jason Adams’ take: “Zee is special talent with the ability to play around the rim and on the perimeter. She is by far the best rebounder I have ever coached and probably seen play during my coaching career. With everything she has already accomplished on the court, I am excited to see what she does next during her senior season and as she continues her basketball career at the University of Miami.”
Name: Ava Grace Watson
School: Buford
Class: Sophomore
Height: 5-foot-7
Nickname: AG
Place of birth: Atlanta
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: Ava_Watson2024
Favorite basketball shoes: Kobe’s or Kyrie’s
Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Diana Collins
Funniest teammate: Samiya Wayne
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 34
Favorite gym: Buford Arena
Least favorite gym: Buford City Gym
Favorite sports team: Lakers
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
App I use the most: TikTok
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
Favorite teacher: Angie Miller
Noteworthy:
♦ Averaged team-high 12 points last season as a freshman, earning all-state, all-region and all-county honors
♦ Participated in USA Basketball U16 National Team Trials this year
Coach Gene Durden’s take: “AG is a coach’s dream to have as part of their program. She is a very skilled basketball player, but she has all the intangibles that make some players better than others. She loves her teammates, leads by example and never complains in any circumstances or situations. She is always working on her game and we cannot wait to see what she accomplishes over her next three years at Buford High School.”
