Name: Kaleigh Addie

School: Greater Atlanta Christian

Class: Senior

Height: 5-foot-7

Nickname: Kay

Place of birth: Marietta, Ga.

College choice: Xavier

Twitter handle: @10Kay31

Favorite basketball shoes: Kyries

Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Chae Harris

Funniest teammate: Jaci Bolden

Most points I’ve scored in a game: 40

Favorite gym: Long Forum at GAC

Least favorite gym: Spartan Gym at GAC

Favorite sports team: Lakers

Favorite athlete: LeBron James

App I use the most: Instagram

Favorite restaurant: La Parrilla

Favorite teacher: Dr. Hill

Noteworthy:

♦ Averaged 20.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 steals, 3.5 assists last season for state runner-up team, earning all-state, all-metro and all-county honors

♦ Averaged 21.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.1 assists as a sophomore for a state championship team

Coach Jessica Guarneri’s take: “Kaleigh is a special kid on and off the court. She is explosive, aggressive and a leader. Kaleigh has been a state champion and a state runner-up in her past two seasons. She has led us in scoring and steals the past two years and is looking to score her 2,000th point this year. Kaleigh is never satisfied and constantly working hard to improve her game. I am so excited to watch her finish her career as a Spartan this year and can’t wait to watch how she ends it. It has been an honor to coach her and I know the sky is the limit for Kay as she continues her career at Xavier.”

Name: Diana Collins

School: Brookwood

Class: Junior

Height: 5-foot-9

Nickname: D

Place of birth: DeKalb, Ga.

College choices: Multiple choices

Twitter handle: @DianaACollins35

Favorite basketball shoes: Kobes

Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Ava Watson

Funniest teammate: Shannon Niles

Most points I’ve scored in a game: 30

Favorite gym: Brookwood High School

Least favorite gym: Outdoor court

Favorite sports team: Nets

Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan

App I use the most: Netflix

Favorite restaurant: Sushi Avenue

Favorite teacher: Mr. Bonnett, physics teacher

Noteworthy:

♦ Averaged 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals last season for Final Four team

♦ Earned all-state, all-metro and all-county honors, in addition to being Region 4-AAAAAAA Player of the Year

Coach Courtney Mincy’s take: “Diana is not only a great athlete but an even better person. She is highly driven on and off the court by maintaining a 3.8 GPA and averaging 15 points as a freshman and 22 points as a sophomore. Diana has great work ethic and is a very confident and humble person. She has already broken several records here at Brookwood and will be reaching her 1,000th career point early in the season. She has a high basketball IQ and uses that to her advantage by creating various ways to score on the court. Diana has proven she is a threat not only on the offensive side but defensively as well. She is a good teammate and makes others better around her. I have enjoyed getting to know Diana over the years and cannot wait to see everything she accomplishes at Brookwood and beyond.”

Name: Taniya McGowan

School: Archer

Class: Junior

Height: 5-foot-10

Nickname: Big $exy, T

Place of birth: Mississippi

College choices: Mississippi State, Georgia State, N.C. State

Twitter handle: @mcgowan_taniya

Favorite basketball shoes: Lebron’s

Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Diana Collins

Funniest teammate: Mia Walker

Most points I’ve scored in a game: 28 points

Favorite gym: Archer

Least favorite gym: Discovery

Favorite sports team: Memphis Grizzlies

Favorite athlete: Ja Morant

App I use the most: TikTok, YouTube

Favorite restaurant: Energy Famous Oasta

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Rhiner

Noteworthy:

♦ Averaged 13.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.2 blocks for state playoff team

♦ Earned all-state, all-region and all-county honors

Coach Dani Wright’s take: “Taniya is a very versatile player where she can shoot 3s, take it to the rim, or score with her back to the basket. She has worked hard this season on building her strength and endurance and taking pride in her leadership roles. She is a great teammate and has a lot to offer this season. We are looking for a fun and exciting season.”

Name: Jessie Parish

School: Hebron Christian

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot-2

Nickname: Jess

Place of birth: Lawrenceville, Ga.

College choice: Wofford

Twitter handle: @jcparish_12

Favorite basketball shoes: Purple Paul George 5’s

Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Diana Collins from Brookwood

Funniest teammate: Amiya Porter

Most points I’ve scored in a game: 18

Favorite gym: Macon Centreplex

Least favorite gym: Georgia College

Favorite sports team: Atlanta Braves

Favorite athlete: Jorge Soler

App I use the most: Snapchat

Favorite restaurant: Cheesecake Factory

Favorite teacher: Coach Lincoln

Noteworthy:

♦ Averaged 8.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals last season for a state championship team

♦ All-area and all-county softball player, as well as a top-eight placer in two events at last season’s state swim meet

Coach Jan Azar’s take: “Jessie is one of the most gifted all-around athletes I have had the opportunity to coach. It seems like she can pick up any sport at any time and be one of the best on the team. She excels at Hebron in softball, swimming and basketball. I am thankful that I have had the opportunity to coach in her in two of those sports. Jessie is a leader on and off the court, excelling in the classroom also. She has a high basketball IQ, is extremely fundamental and puts her team goals ahead of individual goals. With the graduation of nine seniors last year, I look for Jessie to step into even more of a leadership role and lead this team back to Macon.”

Name: Lazaria Spearman

School: Dacula

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot-4

Nickname: Zee

Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois

College choice: University of Miami

Twitter handle: @SpearmanLazaria

Favorite basketball shoes: Nike/Jordan

Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: I don’t know

Funniest teammate: I don’t know

Most points I’ve scored in a game: 39

Favorite gym: Dash

Least favorite gym: Don’t have one

Favorite sports team: Golden State Warriors

Favorite athlete: Candace Parker

App I use the most: Instagram

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings

Favorite teacher: Don’t have one

Noteworthy:

♦ Averaged 19.9 points, 14.3 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, 2.1 steals last season for state playoff team, earning all-state, all-metro, all-region and all-county awards

♦ Averaged 16.9 points and 14.3 rebounds as a sophomore

Coach Jason Adams’ take: “Zee is special talent with the ability to play around the rim and on the perimeter. She is by far the best rebounder I have ever coached and probably seen play during my coaching career. With everything she has already accomplished on the court, I am excited to see what she does next during her senior season and as she continues her basketball career at the University of Miami.”

Name: Ava Grace Watson

School: Buford

Class: Sophomore

Height: 5-foot-7

Nickname: AG

Place of birth: Atlanta

College choice: Undecided

Twitter handle: Ava_Watson2024

Favorite basketball shoes: Kobe’s or Kyrie’s

Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Diana Collins

Funniest teammate: Samiya Wayne

Most points I’ve scored in a game: 34

Favorite gym: Buford Arena

Least favorite gym: Buford City Gym

Favorite sports team: Lakers

Favorite athlete: LeBron James

App I use the most: TikTok

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Favorite teacher: Angie Miller

Noteworthy:

♦ Averaged team-high 12 points last season as a freshman, earning all-state, all-region and all-county honors

♦ Participated in USA Basketball U16 National Team Trials this year

Coach Gene Durden’s take: “AG is a coach’s dream to have as part of their program. She is a very skilled basketball player, but she has all the intangibles that make some players better than others. She loves her teammates, leads by example and never complains in any circumstances or situations. She is always working on her game and we cannot wait to see what she accomplishes over her next three years at Buford High School.”

