Name: Malique Ewin

School: Berkmar

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot-10

Nickname: None

Place of birth: Miami

College choice: Ole Miss

Twitter handle: @MaliqueEwin

Favorite basketball shoes: Kyrie’s

Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Duke Clayton

Funniest teammate: Fat Hill

Most points I’ve scored in a game: 38

Favorite gym: Berkmar

Least favorite gym: Norcross

Favorite sports team: Brooklyn Nets

Favorite athlete: Kevin Durant

App I use the most: Instagram

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Favorite teacher: Ms. Johnson

Noteworthy:

♦ Averaged 17.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.9 assists for state runner-up team last season

♦ Earned all-state, all-metro and all-county honors, as well as being voted Region 7-AAAAAAA Player of the Year

Coach Greg Phillips’ take: “Malique is a coach’s dream. He has size, strength to battle with any of the bigs his size, but then also has the agility and quickness that are uncommon at his size to be one of the top players in the country in the 2022 class. I’m proud of all the progress he has made over the last 3 1/2 year and can’t wait to see him at Ole Miss.”

Name: Randall Euralentris Godfrey Jr.

School: North Gwinnett

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot-7

Nickname: R.J. or Ragin’

Place of birth: Nashville, Tenn.

College choices: Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Utah, Clemson

Twitter handle: @godfrey_rj

Favorite basketball shoes: KD12

Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: London Johnson

Funniest teammate: Grant Godfrey

Most points I’ve scored in a game: 30

Favorite gym: North Gwinnett

Least favorite gym: The Green School in Suwanee

Favorite sports team: Tennessee Titans

Favorite athlete: LeBron James or CeeDee Lamb

App I use the most: Twitter

Favorite restaurant: Zaxby’s

Favorite teacher: Ms. Sims

Noteworthy:

♦ Averaged 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks last season

♦ Earned all-state, all-metro and all-county honors, as well as being voted Region 8-AAAAAAA Player of the Year

Coach Matt Garner’s take: “In 15 years of doing this, R.J. is the most physically gifted and talented player I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. He has a chance to become the most decorated boys basketball player in North Gwinnett history as well. With that being said, the reason I am so proud of him is the way he has done it. He is an elite teammate, great captain and leads by example daily. R.J. is a community builder and has helped establish a great culture on our campus and in our locker room since he has been here. I love that kid to death, and it’s not because he gets buckets; it’s because of how he carries himself, how he loves his teammates, and how he pours into the North Gwinnett community. He had a terrific sophomore season, and that propelled him into an all-state campaign his junior year. We are very excited to see what he has in store for his last run with North Gwinnett hoops.”

Name: Jermahri Hill

School: Berkmar

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot-4

Nickname: Fat

Place of birth: Alabama

College choices: Tennessee Tech, Georgia

Twitter handle: @Fathill1

Favorite basketball shoes: Kobe’s

Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Deterrius Clayton

Funniest teammate: Bo Hurns

Most points I’ve scored in a game: 37

Favorite gym: Berkmar

Least favorite gym: Meadowcreek

Favorite sports team: Lakers

Favorite athlete: LeBron James

App I use the most: Instagram

Favorite restaurant: IHOP

Favorite teacher: Ms. Pettit

Noteworthy:

♦ Helped the Patriots to a state runner-up finish, averaging 12.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals

♦ Earned all-state, all-region and all-county honors

Coach Greg Phillips’ take: “Jermahri, AKA Fat, has really grown as a player the last three years. However, he has been able to put in extra time this preseason with his decision to not play football and I think people will see a completely different player this season, which is scary. I’m super excited for him and what the future holds at the next level.”

Name: London Johnson

School: Norcross

Class: Junior

Height: 6-foot-4

Nickname: L.J.

Place of birth: Houston, Texas

College choices: Xavier, North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Clemson, Florida, Houston, Wake Forest, Auburn, N.C. State, Southern California, Alabama

Twitter handle: @LondonJohnson

Favorite basketball shoes: Kobe’s

Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Malique Ewin

Funniest teammate: Samarion Bond

Most points I’ve scored in a game: 46

Favorite gym: Norcross gym

Least favorite gym: I love every gym

Favorite sports team: Houston Rockets

Favorite athlete: LeBron James

App I use the most: Instagram

Favorite restaurant: Sushi 101

Favorite teacher: Coach Nate Brooks (Social studies)

Noteworthy:

♦ Averaged 11.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals last season

♦ Earned all-region honors

Coach Jesse McMillan’s take: “London Johnson is a special player and person. Over the last year, he has consistently gotten better at all phases of the game and he’s embraced every challenge we’ve put in front of him. He is extremely coachable, humble and competitive — all of which are traits the most successful players have. He is able to balance basketball with academics and carries one of the highest GPAs on our team. Overall, he is a joy to coach and we look forward to a fantastic junior season from him.”

Name: Chauncey Wiggins

School: Grayson

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot-10

Nickname: Wiggs

Place of birth: Conyers, Ga.

College choice: Clemson

Twitter handle: @cwiggins30

Favorite basketball shoes: Nike Adapt

Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Malique Ewin

Funniest teammate: Caleb Blackwell

Most points I’ve scored in a game: 35

Favorite gym: Grayson

Least favorite gym: Archer

Favorite sports team: Lakers

Favorite athlete: Kevin Durant

App I use the most: TikTok

Favorite restaurant: Papadeaux

Favorite teacher: Ms. Storey

Noteworthy:

♦ Earned all-region honors last season for the Rams’ state playoff team

♦ Named to Atlanta Tipoff Club All-Metro Late Season Team

Coach Geoffrey Pierce’s take: “Chauncey is the perfect example of what a student-athlete should be. He works hard, never has a bad attitude, makes good grades, and he’s never late to anything. Every coach in the country would love to have him represent their program. He’s probably the most skilled player that I’ve coached, but what makes him special is his selflessness and his commitment to his teammates and this program. He’s all about winning. He doesn’t care about his individual stats. He loves to make the extra pass and to see his teammates shine. Chauncey has been working extremely hard ever since his junior season ended and I’m excited to see his growth on the court not only in his production as a player but also as a leader.”

Name: Asher Woods

School: Parkview

Class: Senior

Height: 6-foot-3

Nickname: Woods and Boo

Place of birth: Newnan, Ga.

College choice: Undecided

Twitter handle: @asherwoods22

Favorite basketball shoes: Dames or KD’s

Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Not sure

Funniest teammate: Nate Belete or Kobe Bass

Most points I’ve scored in a game: 41

Favorite gym: Parkview gym

Least favorite gym: None

Favorite sports team: Trail Blazers

Favorite athlete: Damian Lillard

App I use the most: YouTube

Favorite restaurant: Waffle House

Favorite teacher: Allen Murphy

Noteworthy:

♦ Earned all-region honors for the Panthers’ state playoff team

Coach Jon Collins’ take: “Asher is every coach’s dream player. He’s highly talented, my hardest worker, coachable, humble and a great teammate. He has his teammates’ respect through his drive and determination to be great and brings others with him. He’s a very special player but more than that, he’s just an overall special young man. I’m glad I was able to coach him.”

