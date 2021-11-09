Name: Malique Ewin
School: Berkmar
Class: Senior
Height: 6-foot-10
Nickname: None
Place of birth: Miami
College choice: Ole Miss
Twitter handle: @MaliqueEwin
Favorite basketball shoes: Kyrie’s
Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Duke Clayton
Funniest teammate: Fat Hill
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 38
Favorite gym: Berkmar
Least favorite gym: Norcross
Favorite sports team: Brooklyn Nets
Favorite athlete: Kevin Durant
App I use the most: Instagram
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
Favorite teacher: Ms. Johnson
Noteworthy:
♦ Averaged 17.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.9 assists for state runner-up team last season
♦ Earned all-state, all-metro and all-county honors, as well as being voted Region 7-AAAAAAA Player of the Year
Coach Greg Phillips’ take: “Malique is a coach’s dream. He has size, strength to battle with any of the bigs his size, but then also has the agility and quickness that are uncommon at his size to be one of the top players in the country in the 2022 class. I’m proud of all the progress he has made over the last 3 1/2 year and can’t wait to see him at Ole Miss.”
Name: Randall Euralentris Godfrey Jr.
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
Height: 6-foot-7
Nickname: R.J. or Ragin’
Place of birth: Nashville, Tenn.
College choices: Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Utah, Clemson
Twitter handle: @godfrey_rj
Favorite basketball shoes: KD12
Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: London Johnson
Funniest teammate: Grant Godfrey
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 30
Favorite gym: North Gwinnett
Least favorite gym: The Green School in Suwanee
Favorite sports team: Tennessee Titans
Favorite athlete: LeBron James or CeeDee Lamb
App I use the most: Twitter
Favorite restaurant: Zaxby’s
Favorite teacher: Ms. Sims
Noteworthy:
♦ Averaged 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks last season
♦ Earned all-state, all-metro and all-county honors, as well as being voted Region 8-AAAAAAA Player of the Year
Coach Matt Garner’s take: “In 15 years of doing this, R.J. is the most physically gifted and talented player I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. He has a chance to become the most decorated boys basketball player in North Gwinnett history as well. With that being said, the reason I am so proud of him is the way he has done it. He is an elite teammate, great captain and leads by example daily. R.J. is a community builder and has helped establish a great culture on our campus and in our locker room since he has been here. I love that kid to death, and it’s not because he gets buckets; it’s because of how he carries himself, how he loves his teammates, and how he pours into the North Gwinnett community. He had a terrific sophomore season, and that propelled him into an all-state campaign his junior year. We are very excited to see what he has in store for his last run with North Gwinnett hoops.”
Name: Jermahri Hill
School: Berkmar
Class: Senior
Height: 6-foot-4
Nickname: Fat
Place of birth: Alabama
College choices: Tennessee Tech, Georgia
Twitter handle: @Fathill1
Favorite basketball shoes: Kobe’s
Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Deterrius Clayton
Funniest teammate: Bo Hurns
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 37
Favorite gym: Berkmar
Least favorite gym: Meadowcreek
Favorite sports team: Lakers
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
App I use the most: Instagram
Favorite restaurant: IHOP
Favorite teacher: Ms. Pettit
Noteworthy:
♦ Helped the Patriots to a state runner-up finish, averaging 12.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals
♦ Earned all-state, all-region and all-county honors
Coach Greg Phillips’ take: “Jermahri, AKA Fat, has really grown as a player the last three years. However, he has been able to put in extra time this preseason with his decision to not play football and I think people will see a completely different player this season, which is scary. I’m super excited for him and what the future holds at the next level.”
Name: London Johnson
School: Norcross
Class: Junior
Height: 6-foot-4
Nickname: L.J.
Place of birth: Houston, Texas
College choices: Xavier, North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Clemson, Florida, Houston, Wake Forest, Auburn, N.C. State, Southern California, Alabama
Twitter handle: @LondonJohnson
Favorite basketball shoes: Kobe’s
Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Malique Ewin
Funniest teammate: Samarion Bond
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 46
Favorite gym: Norcross gym
Least favorite gym: I love every gym
Favorite sports team: Houston Rockets
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
App I use the most: Instagram
Favorite restaurant: Sushi 101
Favorite teacher: Coach Nate Brooks (Social studies)
Noteworthy:
♦ Averaged 11.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals last season
♦ Earned all-region honors
Coach Jesse McMillan’s take: “London Johnson is a special player and person. Over the last year, he has consistently gotten better at all phases of the game and he’s embraced every challenge we’ve put in front of him. He is extremely coachable, humble and competitive — all of which are traits the most successful players have. He is able to balance basketball with academics and carries one of the highest GPAs on our team. Overall, he is a joy to coach and we look forward to a fantastic junior season from him.”
Name: Chauncey Wiggins
School: Grayson
Class: Senior
Height: 6-foot-10
Nickname: Wiggs
Place of birth: Conyers, Ga.
College choice: Clemson
Twitter handle: @cwiggins30
Favorite basketball shoes: Nike Adapt
Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Malique Ewin
Funniest teammate: Caleb Blackwell
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 35
Favorite gym: Grayson
Least favorite gym: Archer
Favorite sports team: Lakers
Favorite athlete: Kevin Durant
App I use the most: TikTok
Favorite restaurant: Papadeaux
Favorite teacher: Ms. Storey
Noteworthy:
♦ Earned all-region honors last season for the Rams’ state playoff team
♦ Named to Atlanta Tipoff Club All-Metro Late Season Team
Coach Geoffrey Pierce’s take: “Chauncey is the perfect example of what a student-athlete should be. He works hard, never has a bad attitude, makes good grades, and he’s never late to anything. Every coach in the country would love to have him represent their program. He’s probably the most skilled player that I’ve coached, but what makes him special is his selflessness and his commitment to his teammates and this program. He’s all about winning. He doesn’t care about his individual stats. He loves to make the extra pass and to see his teammates shine. Chauncey has been working extremely hard ever since his junior season ended and I’m excited to see his growth on the court not only in his production as a player but also as a leader.”
Name: Asher Woods
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
Height: 6-foot-3
Nickname: Woods and Boo
Place of birth: Newnan, Ga.
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: @asherwoods22
Favorite basketball shoes: Dames or KD’s
Best Gwinnett player not on my team is: Not sure
Funniest teammate: Nate Belete or Kobe Bass
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 41
Favorite gym: Parkview gym
Least favorite gym: None
Favorite sports team: Trail Blazers
Favorite athlete: Damian Lillard
App I use the most: YouTube
Favorite restaurant: Waffle House
Favorite teacher: Allen Murphy
Noteworthy:
♦ Earned all-region honors for the Panthers’ state playoff team
Coach Jon Collins’ take: “Asher is every coach’s dream player. He’s highly talented, my hardest worker, coachable, humble and a great teammate. He has his teammates’ respect through his drive and determination to be great and brings others with him. He’s a very special player but more than that, he’s just an overall special young man. I’m glad I was able to coach him.”
