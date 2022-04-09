Girls Swimmer of the Year: Catie Choate, Norcross, Jr.
State champion and county champion in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, broke state record in the 100 back at 53.35 seconds
Girls Coach of the Year: Emily Krug, Greater Atlanta Christian
Led the Spartans to a state runner-up finish in Class AAA-A
First Team
Ainsley Bennett, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
Sixth at state in 200 freestyle, fourth at state in 500 freestyle
Hanna Burke, Brookwood, Sr.
Sixth at state, fourth at county in 100 freestyle, 11th at state, fifth at county in 50 freestyle
Hailey Dopson, Brookwood, Fr.
Third at state, third at county in 100 backstroke, eighth at state, second at county in 100 freestyle
Cameron Dukat, Duluth, Jr.
Sixth at state, second at county in 200 individual medley, seventh at state, second at county in 100 breaststroke
Abigail Heizer, Greater Atlanta Christian, Fr.
Second at state in 50 freestyle, third at state in 100 freestyle
Amelia Hildebrand, Duluth, Sr.
Sixth at state, fourth at county in 100 freestyle, fifth at state, fourth at county in 100 breaststroke
Jordan Hildebrand, Mill Creek, Sr.
Ninth at state, fourth at county in 50 freestyle, seventh at state, third at county in 100 freestyle
Morgan Jenny, North Gwinnett, Jr.
Third at state, county champion in 200 individual medley, third at state, county champion in 100 breaststroke
Emma Reiser, North Gwinnett, Soph.
Second at state, county champion in 200 freestyle, state champion, county champion in 500 freestyle
Vivien Rothwell, Mill Creek, Jr.
Fourth at state, third at county in 100 butterfly, fifth at state, fourth at county in 100 backstroke
Lindsay Stevens, Dacula, Sr.
Fourth at state, third at county in 200 individual medley, third at state, county champion in 100 backstroke
Charlotte Thompson, Mountain View, Soph.
Third at state, county runner-up in 500 freestyle, 12th at state, seventh at county in 100 backstroke
Jayla Thompson, Collins Hill, Fr.
Third at state, second at county in 100 butterfly, 13th at state, second at county in 50 freestyle
Jamison Tiller, North Gwinnett, Soph.
Fourth at state, county champion in 100 freestyle, fourth at state, second at county in 200 freestyle
Second Team
Jordan Bock, North Gwinnett, Soph.
Hayden Britt, Brookwood, Jr.
Emma Fass, Norcross, Sr.
Maria Fitzsimmons, Collins Hill, Fr.
Nikoletta Holt, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Ashley Morton, North Gwinnett, Soph.
Iris Ochoa, Mill Creek, Soph.
Brooke Postell, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Sofie Rees, Brookwood, Sr.
Sydney Tashlein, Mill Creek, Sr.
Jenna Taylor, Mountain View, Jr.
Tristen Thompson, Mill Creek, Sr.
Hattie Wasmuth, Wesleyan, Fr.
Mary Kate Weitzel, Brookwood, Soph.
