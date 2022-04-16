urgent 2021-22 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Girls Diving From Staff Reports Apr 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Katie's Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diver of the Year: Chloe Brothers, Brookwood, Soph.Gwinnett-best fourth at the state meet with 517.85 points, county runner-upFirst Team • Emma Grace Anderson, Wesleyan, Jr.Sixth at state• Leah McCarthy, Mill Creek, Fr.Seventh at state, Gwinnett County champion • Mckinlee Taulbee, Buford, Jr.Fifth at stateSecond TeamReagan Beaty, Wesleyan, Fr.Kristen Davis, Brookwood, Fr.Nadia Davis, Brookwood, Sr. Recommended for you +11 ‘He’s completely changed the way he treats me!’ Stars who forgave their partners after cheating Everyone deserves a second chance… or at least that’s what the following celebs think! Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports News Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brookwood Meet Runner-up Sport Christianity First Team Fourth State Reagan Beaty More Sports Sports GIRLS DIVER OF THE YEAR: Brookwood's Chloe Brothers By Chris Starrs Staff CorrespondentUpdated 34 min ago Sports 2021-22 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Girls Diving From Staff ReportsUpdated 34 min ago Sports urgent 2021-22 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Girls Diving From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent GIRLS DIVER OF THE YEAR: Brookwood's Chloe Brothers By Chris Starrs Staff Correspondent 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines 2021-22 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Girls Diving GIRLS DIVER OF THE YEAR: Brookwood's Chloe Brothers Hawks ride momentum into clash with top-seeded Heat Puppies Found In A Dumpster, Watch The Runt Turn Into The Loudest Of The Bunch | The Dodo {{title}} Latest Injuries reported after reported shooting at South Carolina mall, police say Southern California police seek 2 after 'smash and grab' theft at mall jeweler Trucking company owner and Republican Mike Collins pledges to bring 'can do' spirit to Congress CAR REVIEW: Hyundai ushers in its EV era with the superb Ioniq 5 A fireball that crashed to Earth came from outside of our solar system » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesNew principals appointed at North Gwinnett, Twin Rivers middle schoolsGBI investigating murder of teen whose body was found on the edge of a Winder-area parkKrispy Kreme is pegging its doughnut prices to a gallon of gasGwinnett County Public Schools has 21 Georgia ScholarsCharges filed — and apology issued — after fight between students at Mountain View High SchoolGwinnett County police arrest man accused of trying to lure child into a van in NorcrossArrest made after shooting at Stone Mountain area LA Fitness, Gwinnett police sayGwinnett police searching for missing woman with mental disorders who ran off from vehicle on Sugarloaf ParkwayGwinnett County school board tentatively adopts GCPS' proposed FY 2023 budget; public hearings set for May 19, June 16U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff want Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to fix 'decrepit' Lawrenceville Post Office Collections23 high schools from Gwinnett County Public Schools make AP Honors listON THE MARKET: Cascading waterfall, tranquil pool stand out at this Braselton homeWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 10, 2022PHOTOS: An up-close look at the Atlanta Braves' World Series championship ringsPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 11IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from April 4-10GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — April 15-17Here is where you can find Easter Egg Hunts in Gwinnett County this weekendPHOTOS: Atlanta Braves receive 2021 World Series championship ringsPHOTOS: Scenes from the Gwinnett Stripers’ home opener at Coolray Field CommentedGOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been overstating his academic achievements for years (3)'Dancing with the Stars' is leaving ABC for a streaming service (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 program (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools names three new principals (2)Trump can't get his Georgia allies to back David Perdue for governor (1)House passes bill to federally decriminalize marijuana (1)5 places to grab the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Gwinnett County (1)Lucile Mann Walker (1)Takeaways from Ketanji Brown Jackson's first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings (1)Rideshare driver killed after train hit his vehicle in downtown Duluth (1) Featured Businesses Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website Gas South District Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 +1(770)813-7500 Website Events Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(678)277-0300 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What is your favorite Easter candy? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Peeps Jelly Beans Cadbury Eggs Reese's Eggs Hide-and-seek Marshmallow eggs Chocolate bunnies Robin eggs Another candy not listed here Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.