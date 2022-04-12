Boys Swimmer of the Year: Tristan DenBrok, North Gwinnett, Jr.
State and county champion in both the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle
Boys Coach of the Year: Eric Brown, Parkview
Led the Panthers to the Class AAAAAAA state championship and the Gwinnett County championship
First Team
• Blake Burnley, North Gwinnett, Jr.
Fourth at state, second at county in 100 butterfly, third at state, second at county in 100 backstroke
• Trey Carter, GAC, Sr.
State champion in 200 freestyle, third at state in 100 freestyle
• Jack Dunbar, Parkview, Jr.
Third at state, county champion in 100 freestyle, fourth at state, county champion in 100 backstroke
• Russell Hart, Parkview, Jr.
Fifth at state, third at county in 100 breaststroke, seventh at state, fourth at county in 200 individual medley
• Benjamin Irwin, Buford, Jr.
State champion in 100 backstroke, state runner-up in 100 butterfly
• Joshua Kim, Parkview, Sr.
Second at state, second at county in 100 breaststroke, fifth at state, third at county in 50 freestyle
• Preston Lin, Norcross, Sr.
State champion, county champion in 100 breaststroke, 11th at state, seventh at county in 50 freestyle
• Noah Richardson, Lanier, Jr.
Third at state, sixth at county in 200 individual medley, third at state, fourth at county in 100 breaststroke
• Daniel Roshka, Mill Creek, Sr.
Third at state, second at county in 200 freestyle, third at state in 500 freestyle, second at county in 100 freestyle
• Tyler Schroeder, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Second at state in 100 backstroke, third at state, county champion in 100 butterfly, county champion in 50 freestyle
• William Skidmore, Mill Creek, Jr.
Fourth at state in 200 freestyle, seventh at state in 100 butterfly, seventh at county in 200 individual medley
• Charles Tu, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Second at state, county champion in 200 individual medley, fourth at state in 100 breaststroke, fourth at county in 500 freestyle
• Thomas Wooldridge, Parkview, Sr.
Fourth at state, third at county in 500 freestyle, eighth at state, fourth at county in 200 freestyle
• Andy Zhu, Parkview, Sr.
Fourth at state, second at county in 200 individual medley, fifth at state, third at county in 100 butterfly
Second Team
Bryce Dopson, Brookwood, Jr.
Kyler Heffner, Brookwood, Soph.
Phillip Lim, North Gwinnett, Jr.
Max Pulliam, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Logan Reinhold, North Gwinnett, Jr.
Ethan Reiser, North Gwinnett, Jr.
Ethan Robinson, Hebron, Sr.
Matthew Scalzi, Brookwood, Soph.
Andrew Schnupp, Archer, Soph.
Brandon Shepard, Brookwood, Jr.
Graham Simmon, Brookwood, Sr.
Addison Van Soelen, Providence, Jr.
Eli Wilson, North Gwinnett, Jr.
Harrison Wright, Brookwood, Soph.
