Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Collins Hill
Did not report
Mill Creek
Head coach: Nathan White
2020-21 dual record: 14-6
Top tournament finishes: First place at Walton Duals; runner-up at region duals and traditional
Returning starters: Ryan Perry, Soph. (126); Banks Bitterman, Jr. (138); Grant Turner, Sr. (145); Joey Bambinelli, Sr. (170); John Boratyn, Jr. (182); Gavin Guerra, Sr. (195); Cooper Kane, Jr. (220)
Others to watch: Dominic Bambinelli, Fr. (160); Aaron Garcia, Jr. (285)
Coach White’s take: “We are looking to test ourselves throughout the season in order to best prepare ourselves for the postseason. We have our sights set on competing for a region championship and proving ourselves as a top team in 7A. If we can continue to work hard and make consistent improvements, our wrestlers will put themselves in a position to be extremely successful in 2021-22.”
Mountain View
Head coach: Jim Gassman
2020-21 dual record: 10-15
Top tournament finishes: Gwinnett County runner-up; region duals champion; region traditional champion; top six at Class AAAAAAA state duals
Returning starters: Luke Vasquez, Soph. (126); Ryan Rodgers, Jr. (132); Elias Vermillion, Jr. (138); Lex Hennebaul, Jr. (145); Daviel Abreu, Sr. (152); Owen Beam, Soph. (182); Armond Jones, Sr. (195); Adam Lee, Sr. (170); Jaquan Ivy, Sr. (220); John Parris, Sr. (195); Justin Greene, Soph. (220); Dvonte Jones, Sr. (285)
Coach Gassman’s take: “Our wrestlers are excited to continue the success of last year. If we can train hard together and compete hard together, I believe we can be successful again together. The wrestling season is a long season, so we need to stay focused on getting better each day.”
North Gwinnett
Head coach: Kyle McKee
2020-21 dual record: 14-4
Top tournament finishes: Comet Clash champions; third at region duals; third at region traditional
Returning starters: Haley Zinninger, Sr. (106); Josh Stephenson, Sr. (113); Logan Weaver, Soph. (132); Jon Caiazzo, Sr. (138); Ben Kok, Sr. (145); Kiernan Sherwood, Sr. (152); Andrew Pearce, Sr. (160); Ronan Sherwood, Jr. (183); Alex Rees, Jr. (285)
Others to watch: Max Indorf, Fr.; Colin Eyre, Fr.; Connor Weaver, Soph.; Adam Glynn, Soph.
Coach McKee’s take: “We have a group of seniors that have been great leaders and are ready to leave their mark. We look to try and take down those teams that have been on top of Region 8 the last few years. We are hungry and ready to see how many we can put on the medal stand in February. Everyone in this senior class has a chance to be a state placer this season.”
Peachtree Ridge
Head coach: Jared Harris
2020-21 dual record: 4-12
Returning starters: Cullen Finneran, Jr. (113/120); Tyson Wilson, Jr. (132/138); Angel Duante, Sr. (152); Ryan Ackovic, Jr. (195); John Dutton, Jr. (220)
Others to watch: Alitza Dennard, Jr. (106); Derrick Pittman, Jr. (120); Joshua Kang, Sr. (138); Michael Martin, Sr. (160); Jeremiah Garcia, Sr. (170)
Coach Harris’ take: “Last year our team was extremely affected by COVID-19 with only 20 percent of the team returning. This year we plan on getting those kids back and being able to compete at a high level again. We are bringing back four state qualifiers and a state placer.”
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Archer
Head coach: Keith Jannett
2020-21 dual record: 9-3
Top tournament finishes: 7-AAAAAAA Duals champion, 7-AAAAAAA Traditional champion, Class AAAAAAA State Duals Elite Eight
Returning starters: Max Hennebaul, Soph.; M.J. Maze, Sr.; Nic Waugh, Sr.; Florin Myndresku, Sr.; Kam’Ron Shannon-Likley, Sr.; Dominic Martinez, Sr.; Tracy Wright, Jr.; Alex Mincey, Sr.; Sam Rwibuka, Jr.
Others to watch: Christian Williams, Sr.; Markus Stearns, Sr.
Coach Jannett’s take: “We return a solid group of wrestlers from last year's State Duals Elite Eight team lead by two-time state placer Florin Myndresku along with a whole crop of talented seniors. They have put a lot of work in during the offseason, in the weight room and are ready to compete and leave their mark on the wrestling record books. It will be several weeks before we get our football players in the wrestling room, but once we do I believe this team has a high ceiling and we look to make another run at the State Duals tournament. They are a fun group to coach.”
Discovery
Head coach: Brett Clark
2020-21 dual record: 3-4
Top tournament finishes: Third at region duals
Returning starters: Othello Billups, Soph. (120); Amir Ward, Sr. (126); Alex Cantero, Sr. (132); Jamary Henry, Sr. (160/170); Jamarcus Astre, Sr. (182/195)
Others to watch: Jason Clark, Fr. (132/138); Tyler Chancello, Soph. (170/182); Erik Guerrero, Jr. (145/152); Damien Estrada, Soph. (182/195); Nyla Barmore, Soph. (102/113); Jayde Ajavon, Fr. (145/152)
Coach Clark’s take: “We’ve got a young team just looking for improvements from week to week.”
Duluth
Did not report
Meadowcreek
Head coach: Davon DeVeaux
2020-21 dual record: 2-10
Top tournament finishes: None
Returning starters: None
Others to watch: Asaad Abd Al-Rahman
Coach DeVeaux’s take: “My thoughts on the season is we are young and learning. We just want to work hard and compete.”
Norcross
Head coach: Ian Hudgens
Returning starters: Charlie Hammock, Jr. (132); Shakwan McKnight, Jr. (285); Miada Jones, Jr. (285)
Others to watch: Corey Crenshaw, Soph.; Stephanie Gonzalez-Galvan, Jr.; Aniyah Baker, Fr.
Coach Hudgens’ take: “This is my first year here at Norcross with only four returning wrestlers, but we have had a big turnout of brand-new wrestlers, including a big of freshmen and sophomores. We have 29 wrestlers that completed their weight assessment and are ready to compete with 14 football players still playing in the playoffs of their football season. I am really excited that we have 11 girls on the team that are practicing hard to create the first Norcross girls wrestling team. We are also building a middle school program with our feeder school Summerour Middle School and Pickneyville Middle School to compete in the Chattahoochee wrestling conference next year. I have Antonio Holt and Shlomo Boyd, who are Norcross alumni that graduated in 2018 joining me as assistant coaches. Lots happening at Norcross. The future is bright.”
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Brookwood
Did not report
Grayson
Head coach: Mike Stephen
2020-21 dual record: 7-5
Returning starters: Justin Smith, Sr. (106); Mikai Brinson, Soph. (120); Adrian Johnson, Jr. (132); Byron Wallace, Sr. (145); David Godnyuk, Sr. (170, 182); Kenneth Howard, Jr. (220)
Coach Stephen’s take: “Last season, due to COVID and a number of other reasons, we lost many starters before the end of the season. Numbers were low. This year, we are rebuilding with a lot of new wrestlers who have a great deal of potential. We have a solid group of a few seniors and juniors. Some weren't able to compete last season, but are back with us now. It's really all development throughout the season leading up to the postseason tournaments. We are getting things back on track after last season.”
Parkview
Did not report
South Gwinnettt
Head coach: Teri Choates
2020-21 dual record: 19-6
Top tournament finishes: First at Spartan Duals at Campbell, second at region duals and region traditional, third at Gorilla Warfare at Berkmar, third at Warrior Rumble at Walnut Grove, fifth at Gwinnett County
Returning starters: Khalil Suhail, Sr. (113, 120); Cameryn Rucker, Sr. (126, 132); William Sanabria, Sr. (138, 145); Kevin Contreras, Sr. (195, 220); Damion Clark, Sr. (285)
Others to watch: Qaz McDonald; Ian Brown; Justice Willis; Joseph Strippling; Marcus Williams; Bryson Gonzales; Nazi’r Gonzalez
Coach Choates’ take: “Last season we lost seven seniors that were pretty good wrestlers. This season overall as a team we are a lot younger, but I think through hard work and dedication we should be a pretty decent team. I do have a few seniors left that should do well. I am very optimistic about the season and just ready to get the first competition underway.”
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Buford
Head coach: Tom Beuglas
2020-21 dual record: 9-0
Top tournament finishes: Gwinnett County champions; Area 8-AAAAAA champions, Class AAAAAA State Duals and Traditional champions
Returning starters: Rylan Ibold, Soph.; Tucker Kazienko, Soph.; Tyler Henley, Sr.; Gavin Pope, Soph.; J.T. McCullough, Jr.; Grayson Santee, Soph.; Talen Thompson, Sr.; Aaron Riner, Soph.
Others to watch: Kieron McCormack, Fr.; Ty Gentry, Jr.; Maddox McArthur, Fr.; Drew Gorman, Fr.; Hudson Danielson, Soph.; Conor McCloskey, Fr.; Trelain Maddox, Soph.; Ben Martin, Sr.; Eddrick Houston, Soph.
Coach Beuglas’ take: “We are very young this year. We will probably have eight or nine freshmen or sophomores in our varsity lineup. We do return six wrestlers that have placed at the state tournament before and some very good freshmen that will contribute heavily this season. It may not be until late December until we get our best lineup together due to a few early season injuries and getting a few kids from the football team, but once we get our best lineup together, we should be pretty good. Our goal is always the same, to win the state championship. We are dedicating our season to the loss of state place-winner Aaron Kirkland right before wrestling season started.”
Central Gwinnett
Head coach: Kermit Robinson
2020-21 dual record: Season canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic
Returning starter: Marco Gonzalez, Jr. (120)
Others to watch: Abdalrahman Hillou, Sr. (145); Colm Ellis, Jr. (132)
Coach Robinson’s take: “With only three seniors and a coed roster full of young and inexperienced wrestlers, we will be primarily wrestling a JV season and learning as we go. After not having a season last year, our only goal was to get some kids out and get them excited about a sport they know little to nothing about. We want them to have fun, develop a passion for the sport, and take it seriously enough to be pretty good down the stretch. This is our largest and most diverse roster in six years, and we are pretty excited to see how it all shakes out.”
Dacula
Did not report
Lanier
Head coach: Nick Brenner
2020-21 dual record: 7-7
Top tournament finishes: Second at 8-AAAAAA Traditional, 16th at Class AAAAAA State Traditional
Returning starters: Tyler Ramos, Soph. (106); Cabe Doker, Jr. (113, 120); Jacob Bourgeois, Sr. (145, 152); Jose Aguilar, Sr. (152, 160); Weston Ward, Jr. (152, 160); Ed Sadler, Sr. (182); Jonah Yi, Sr. (195, 220); Kevin Oliva, Sr. (195, 220); Joel Parrish, Jr. (285)
Others to watch: Cooper Martin, Fr. (132, 138); Bruce Gomez, Sr. (170)
Coach Brenner’s take: “I am excited about our team this year. We are a veteran-heavy team that has been working hard in the offseason and preseason. Continuing to develop throughout the season and staying healthy will be keys to our success.”
Shiloh
Did not report
Class AAA
Area 4-AAA
Greater Atlanta Christian
Head coach: Jeff Harsh
2020-21 dual record: 5-5
Top tournament finishes: Qualified for Class AAA State Duals
Returning starters: Isaiah Pryor, Sr. (220); Paxton Osborne, Jr. (145); Gianlucca Tiberia, Soph. (152); Ethan Rutland, Soph. (126)
Coach Harsh’s take: “After graduating a large senior class last season (nine wrestlers), we’re in the stages of rebuilding. We’ve got a few experienced wrestlers and a few newer kids this season. We are very low on numbers right now but hope that once our football team makes their run in the playoffs, we’ll pick up some more athletes for our wrestling team. Our focus this year will be individual improvement and traditional tournaments. Very thankful to be working with these guys and bringing in a community coach, Nick Davis, to help these young men work on the mat this season.”
Class A Private
Area 6-A
Wesleyan
Head coach: Josh Tolman
Returning starters: Aidan Conley, Sr. (132); Broder Conley, Soph. (119); Jake Neu, Jr. (160); Brendan McIntosh, Sr. (195); Trent DeBow, Jr. (182); Christopher Izzo, Jr. (145)
Others to watch: Jackson Douglas, Fr. (138); Matthew Brown, Sr. (220)
Coach Tolman’s take: We have a good group of guys returning this year and some strong senior leaders in Brendan and Aidan. We are looking forward to focusing on team culture, having fun and obsessing over the little things in practice to see where we stack up come January and February around the state.”
