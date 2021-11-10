Outlook: For Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls basketball team, the only goal is another trip to Macon.
The Spartans won the Class AAA state championship in 2019-20 and came within a game of repeating as state champions last season, but they came up just short against Cross Creek in the championship game.
“Being there two years, so what,” head coach Jessica Guarneri said. “Nobody else cares we were there the last two years. Our goal is to get it done again. Being in that game is always the goal.”
If GAC is going to get there, the route there is going to look very different. A roster that was built on size and post play last season has transformed into a guard-heavy one. Seniors Kaleigh Addie and Jaci Bolden will be the engines for the transition, looking to lead to produce for the club in ways they haven’t had to in previous seasons.
“It definitely puts more pressure on the guards,” Addie said about the lack of size. “ Not only do we have to score and direct the team, we also have to rebound and do extra things we won’t have our bigs to do.”
If there is one benefit for GAC in what could be a stylistic transition year, it’s the senior leadership on the roster. The Spartans have seniors both in terms of returning players, and a transfer from Montgomery, Alabama in guard Trinity Thomas.
“I think people know we have some dynamic scorers but if you look at the last two years what has gotten us where we need to go is adjusting on the fly,” Guarneri said. “This team is extremely dynamic, extremely coachable, and they’re fighters.”
