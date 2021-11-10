Outlook: With a plethora of returning players, Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys basketball program will be looking to take the next step this season. The Spartans won a playoff game last season with a narrow 59-55 victory at Monroe Area in the first round, but ultimately fell in the second round 63-54 at Lafayette.
“It was the most hostile environment we’ve ever been in,” forward Colin Henry said on the win. “So it taught us how to tune everyone out and just play basketball.”
Most of GAC’s production from last season will be back in the team, including a stacked senior class that figures to challenge opponents on both sides of the ball.
“Having a lot of returners, I think you can move on to bigger and better things instead of just teaching the basics,” head coach David Eaton said. “Just some stuff you hope your team can get to, we don’t have to start at square one”
One of the main points of emphasis will be defense, an area the Spartans struggled with early in the season but improved on down the stretch. GAC held its opponent under 50 points in 10 of its final 16 games last season after doing so just once all season before that. Now with a more experienced team, Eaton thinks it can be even better.
“Defensively we could be great,” Eaton said. “We didn’t lose any of our long athletes. They’re stronger, longer and just having a mature team like this I think they understand the importance of defense more. That’s not to say we can’t score, but when you have length like this you can shut teams down. It makes you feel good going into games knowing you can shut teams down.”
Balance will be the key to success on the other side of the ball. The deep returning class gives the Spartans plenty of options to find offense, led by senior guard Josh Fulton.
“A lot of people know about Josh,” Eaton said. “I really think we have six guys who can score double figures. I really think people are going to all of a sudden realize who they are.”
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.