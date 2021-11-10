2020-21 record: 13-13, region runner-up, second round Class AAAAAAA state playoffs
Returning Regulars
F Sariya Henry, 6-0, Sr.
G Catherine Alben, 5-8, Sr.
F/G Tylia Kemp, 5-10, Sr.
G Erin Rogers, 6-2, Soph.
Who To Watch:
G Amber Turner, 5-2, Sr.
G Loretta Parks, 5-6, Sr.
C/F Akhaila Horne, 5-10, Sr.
Outlook: The retirement of Robin Potter after five successful seasons means there will be at least one big change at Grayson this season.
However, that Slater brings an impressive resumé of his own, especially after guiding Lanier to a Class AAAAAA state title in 2019.
And he'll have a well-stocked roster led by four-year starter Alben, who enters the season just three points shy of 1,000 for her career, at the point, plus three other regulars in Henry, Kemp and Rogers, who will be the catalysts for a team that has been to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament each of the last three years.
“We could legitimately put 10 names in a hat and pull five out and have a starting line-up better than most,” Slater said. “We've got a really strong group of seniors. … You take that with the just the type of players we've got and the depth and the mix we've got, and then just the camaraderie we've got, we become a very difficult team to guard.”
The biggest challenge thus far for the new coach and his players is simply getting to know each other, and Slater likes how that process has gone early on.
“I think the girls are really hungry for the opportunity to be coached and to take the next step,” Slater said. “They've been consistently going to the Sweet 16, especially this group of seniors. They're really hungry to break through and take that next step and see how good we can be.
“Since I've been here, they're really kind of embraced what we're trying to done, and it actually reminds me a lot of 2019, when we won the whole thing (at Lanier). It's kind of that same vibe, that same talent level and that same energy that we've got.”
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.