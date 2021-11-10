2020-21 record: 22-4, region champions, Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals
Returning Regulars
F Chauncey Wiggins, 6-9, Sr.
G Tyrese Elliott, 6-3, Sr.
F Chad Moodie, 6-8, Jr.
Who To Watch:
G Caleb Blackwell, 6-1, Sr.
G/F Gicarri Harris, 6-4, Soph.
F Amir Taylor, 6-8, Fr.
F Melo Oglesby, 6-4, Sr.
Outlook: The theme for the Rams heading into 2021-22 would seem to be, “Out with the old, in with the new.”
In addition to losing key contributors like Daily Post Boys Player of the Year Ian Schieffelin and his low post-mate Taje Kelly to graduation, Grayson also saw the departure of several underclassmen to transfer, most notably first-team All-County guard Robert Cowherd, who moved out to Southern California Academy in Los Angeles.
However, the cupboard is far from bare, with Clemson-bound senior forward Wiggins, plus North Carolina A&T-committed combo guard Elliott and Moodie, all returning and ready to lead the team.
“So far, it's just been getting healthy,” Pierce said. “We've got a group coming back from last year's team, so they kind of understand what the expectations are for the program each day. So it's just getting as many reps we can before the season starts so they can gain some spontaneity.”
The expectations Pierce spoke are always set high, especially after a one-point loss to McEachern in last year's Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals left the Rams hungry to get another shot at the title game after a runner-up finish in 2019-20.
The addition of Buford transfer Blackwell should be a key to those goals by adding some varsity experience to the backcourt, as should the return of Oglesby.
Meanwhile, the infusion of youngsters like sophomore Harris on the wing and freshman Taylor should help give Pierce plenty of depth and lineup options.
“We let them decide that in practice and workouts,” Pierce said of line-up possibilities. “As a coaching staff, we don't come in with any preconceived notions of who's going to play. They earn that every day on the court. We try to make everything competitive.”
