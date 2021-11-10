Outlook: Duluth’s girls basketball team is hoping for a more normal season. The Wildcats navigated a slew of key injuries on top of the challenges of a COVID-19 season last season well enough to make the state playoffs, but the return to routine has been welcomed with open arms in Duluth.
“Last year we kind of went into the playoffs kind of limping because we had played so many games in two weeks,” head coach April Tate said. “Going into the playoffs we built momentum, but I think we had three guards who were injured. One of our seniors had a broken finger and another one had a torn ACL, so really we didn’t have any depth at guard.”
Duluth entered that playoff game with a 10-10 record after the regular season and the region tournament, but did not have enough in the tank in a 52-28 loss at North Forsyth. With the depth at guard starting to build back up after the end of last season, it will allow the Wildcats to play a more up-tempo style of basketball.
“Being able to get the ball up the floor quicker with having more guards, we just want to be able to run the floor more,” center Saniya Jones said about the roster. “It makes us change our game and expand our options more.”
The schedule is going to be tough for Duluth playing in a region that includes the likes of Archer and Norcross, but the Wildcats are up to the challenge. They have a balanced roster that got a little bit of playoff experience last year, and are looking to use that as momentum going into this season.
“We’ve always been underrated,” Tate said. “But I want everyone to bet against us. I know I’m betting on these girls this year.”
