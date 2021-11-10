Outlook: On paper, Duluth’s boys basketball team does not appear to have a lot of experience returning to its roster. The Wildcats will be relying heavily on youth this year, including minutes from sophomore Takata Murphy and freshman David Martin. But beneath the surface, head coach Brandon Pickell’s team already has a lot of experience under its belt.
“We graduated seven players from last year’s team,” Pickell said. “But with that, we’re still bringing back about 90 percent of our main playing time guys. These two guys [Andrew Daniels and Djayy Phipps] started a lot of games as juniors. Takata and another freshman from last year logged a lot of minutes and started a lot of names.”
Last season was a difficult one for the Wildcats. Duluth finished the season with a 3-18 record and a 1-11 clip in region play. The road back is going to be long in one of the most difficult regions in Class AAAAAAA.
“Region 7 is the best in the state of Georgia in my opinion,” Pickell said. “We’re really excited about the challenge it brings for us. We’re going to look to speed the game up as much as humanly possible.”
Speeding the game up is going to be one of the most important factors for the Wildcats. The roster construction makes a fast-paced offense the most likely route to success in region play.
“We’re the smallest team in Gwinnett County,” Pickell said. “But we have a lot of speed and we shoot the ball well. With the playing experience that we’re bringing back, we’re really excited about this season.”
The process of rebuilding a program is long, but it’s one the Wildcats are embracing heading into the 2021-22 season.
“I feel like it’s a learning curve,” senior Andrew Daniels said. “We’re learning something new every time.”
