2020-21 record: 14-11, third in region, first round Class AAAAAAA state tournament
Returning Regulars
G/F Taylor Watkins, 5-8, Sr.
G Jalani Johnson, 5-6, Sr.
C Adaeze Ezigbo, 6-2, Sr.
F/G Eriana Keese, 5-7, Sr.
G Kahmill Lee, 5-7, Sr.
Who To Watch:
G Kaylon Jackson, 5-3, Fr.
Outlook: There is a new face on the bench in Fox, a Parkview grad and former player who comes home to Gwinnett County after serving as head coach at Northside-Warner Robins.
However, the Titans return several regulars from a team that posted a solid 14-11 record and made the state tournament a year ago, which should be a solid foundation to build around as Fox establishes her footprint on the program.
“I'm definitely encouraged by their leadership skills,” said Fox, who guided Northside-Warner Robins to three state playoff appearances, including a region championship, over the past five seasons. “I've got some (players) that are vocal and some that lead more so by example. But it's been a long time since I've had core of senior leadership. So I think that will make a big difference for us, for sure.”
Indeed, all five of the returning regulars are seniors, including Johnson and Lee in the backcourt, Watkins and Keese on the wings and Ezigbo in the low post, which should give the Titans plenty of experience in all areas of the floor.
“(The key is) everybody assuming their role, 'Knowing and understanding what I'm supposed to do when I get out there,' sort of thing,” Fox said. “And they've already built chemistry. They played together all four years of high school. So it's basically just making sure everybody's on the same page and assuming their roles.”
