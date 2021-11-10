2020-21 record: 20-10, fourth in region, second round Class AAAAAAA state tournament
Returning Regulars
F Danu Baker, 6-6, Sr.
G/F DeCourey McGowan, 6-4, Sr.
Who To Watch:
G Zailan Blue, 6-0, Sr.
F Colby Williams, 6-6, Jr.
Outlook: With the departure of a several key players from a program that has made three straight postseason appearances, the Titans will look to some of the few key returners, including McGowan, the team's leading returning scorer from a year ago, to set the tone this season.
The addition of key transfers Blue from Duluth and Williams from Meadowcreek will help, but Cason is is curious to how his team will answer the question mark that is the team's overall experience and maturity level of the players they will send out on the court night in and night out in 2021-22, particularly in Region 7-AAAAAAA.
“Some of it will be chemistry and some of it, for us, is just going to be getting experience at the guard position, primarily,” Cason said. “Zailan will provide some on-court veteran (leadership) to him. DeCorey's played a little bit, but outside of those two guys, there (aren't many players) who have ever played at the varsity level. Even Colby didn't platy much. Danu (Baker) missed all of last year.
“So we're basically playing with two guys who have any kind of varsity-level experience. At this level of Gwinnett and AAAAAAA, in our region and everything else, we need guys to … grow up fast.”
From a physical standpoint, Cason does like the make-up this year's team, especially in the frontcourt with Baker and Williams.
“Yeah, we've got some length up front,” Cason said. “And the guards, we've got some talent. It's a sophomore group. It's just a matter of seeing those guys kind of come of age, get stronger and get more physical and learn how to kind of take the day-to-day pounding of practicing and playing at this level over the course of three months.”
