Outlook: The centerpiece for Dacula girls basketball in 2021-22 will be forward Lazaria Spearman. The 6-4 senior has committed to play college basketball for the Miami Hurricanes, and was an unstoppable force for the Falcons on the way to a state playoff berth last year. But in order for the Falcons to make a deeper run this season, head coach Jason Adams knows it is going to take a collective effort.
“Lazaria has kind of been the face of our program for two to three seasons, and for good reason,” Adams said. “I think these kids recognize we’re more than just Lazaria. She brings a lot, but they understand we need other kids to step up. For us to be great, everyone has to do their part together.”
Dacula entered the state playoffs last season with a 13-13 record, but lost at Rome in the opening round. Improving on that finish will largely depend on offensive improvement. The Falcons failed to reach 50 points in 21 games last season, averaging just 43.8 points per game.
“I think these young ladies recognize the things we need to do better,” Adams said. “Ball movement is a big thing; they’re all really good passers. It’s a matter of sharing the basketball and trusting each other on the court and being willing to do what you need to do.”
If the offense can find more consistency to go with the defense, Dacula could be one of the better squads in the region.
“I think we can be a really exciting team to watch,” senior forward Danyelle Palmore said. “There’s so much that people haven’t seen that can come up this season, it’s just going to be real exciting to watch.”
