Even on a roster with plenty of depth, one name is at the center of the hype for Dacula boys basketball in the 2021-22 season. Junior forward Lamariyon Jordan was a standout player last season, and already has an offer from Tom Crean at the University of Georgia.
“Going out there each game, playing hard, knowing that as your season progresses you’re stepping towards a state championship,” Jordan said on what excites him the most about this season. “We have to go out there and play hard and give our all.”
Jordan is the standout player, but the Falcons will surround him with a balanced roster that will look to get out and run on teams in transition.
“We’re going to play fast,” head coach Byron Wilson said. “We play fast anyway, but we’re going to play really fast, hard nosed and physical."
Dacula had an up-and-down 2020-21 campaign, finishing 6-6 in region play and coming within a hair of making the state playoffs. The Falcons fell 56-52 to Winder-Barrow in a region tournament game that would have pushed them into the state playoffs with a win.
“This is a fun group of guys to coach,” Wilson said. “Just watching them in 4v1s, watching them in conditioning, they’re really going hard. They’re really competing, that’s the step we really need to take. No matter what it is .They could be playing for a candy bar, they want to take each other’s heads off.”
That competitive nature is going to be tested very early in the season with the Falcons participating in the Dacula Tip-Off Classic as well as the Tournament of Champions at Wheeler High School.
“I try to schedule fairly aggressively so that when we get into our region we’ve had an opportunity to play some tough games against some tough competition,” Wilson said.
