Another season, another loaded roster for Collins Hill’s girls basketball team. The Eagles have been one of the perennial powers in the state of Georgia under head coach Brian Harmon, and figure to be a factor in the race for the AAAAAAA state championship again. Last season’s team only lost once throughout the entirety of the regular season on the way to a region championship, but fell 70-61 in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs at McEachern.
“The most exciting thing for me is that they’re all from the Collins HIll district,” Harmon said about his 2021-22 roster. “I’ve watched these kids play since they were young and I’m excited to coach them.”
That coaching style is going to be very distinct with this team. The makeup of this Collins Hill team is different to previous ones that have had so much success in Suwanee, and Harmon knows he is going to have to adjust in order for this team to reach those same heights.
“In the past we’ve had a lot of post players,” Harmon said. “we’re more guard heavy and feisty now.”
The feisty style of play is something Harmon is very eager to see from his team. Collins Hill has always played an aggressive style, but the construction of this particular roster will make it even more important to find success.
“We always press the whole game,” sophomore guard Paris Fillingame said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re up 30 or 40 points the whole game.”
The expectations will be high for the Eagles. Collins Hill has lost just eight total games in the last four seasons and made it to the state championship game in two of those seasons.
“I’m really excited,” senior guard Tiffany Barnes said. “I just want to help keep this program at the top.”
