2020-21 Record: 17-10, Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals
Returning Regulars:
G A.J. Muller, 6-1, Sr.
F Ethan Davis, 6-5, Jr.
G Amare Banks, 6-3, Jr.
Other to Watch:
G Kaden McArthur, 6-1, Sr.
Outlook: Collins Hill’s boys basketball program will be looking to add onto a major breakthrough this season. The Eagles made it all the way to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs last season with postseason victories over Etowah and Discovery before bowing out against McEachern. The foundation for success is in place, and now the team is looking to use it as a launching pad into the 2021-22 season.
“I think this group helped raise the standard of what we expect from our school and our program,” head coach Joseph Dix said. “Also they kind of set the tone for the groups moving forward. The style of play, they really embraced it and allowed us to showcase ourselves, and that will continue.”
The roster Dix will be coaching this season is returning a lot of talent and got a major boost through transfers. Senior guard Kaden McArthur transferred to Collins Hill from Grayson, and he will join a talented group of guards led by senior A.J. Muller and junior Amare Banks.
What excites me the most is we’ve got a lot of work we’ve got to do,” Muller said. “I know we’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’re building a bond before we’ve even touched the court.”
One of the drawbacks to being heavy on guards is a lack of size, something Dix sees as a potential make-or-break point for his club this season. His small team is going to have to play big in order to have success, particularly on the glass.
“I think the biggest key for us is how well we rebound,” Dix said. “We’re not big, but if we rebound well we have a chance to do something big. Obviously there’s some really big teams in our region. If that holds up I think we can play with anyone, if that doesn’t hold up we’ll struggle because our lack of size will become more prevalent.”
