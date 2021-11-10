Outlook: Last season may have ended in a disappointing 4-19 finish for Central Gwinnett’s girls basketball program, but there is optimism that a youthful core can help turn things around this season.
“I’m most excited that this core group of players has been here fighting together since I’ve gotten here,” head coach Courtney Harris said. “I feel like last year they didn’t have a chance to showcase their talents and showcase what they can do as players.”
The potential turnaround is going to have to start with defense. The Black Knights allowed over a thousand points last season, coming out to an average of 50.7 points per game. Getting consistent stops will be a point of emphasis to try to stay in games against a difficult region schedule.
“Our size is not very big overall,” Harris said. “So we’re going to be able to push the ball. We’re going to have to create a havoc style of defense that is creating chaos on the court.”
More than just playing good defense or trying to create havoc, the Black Knights are trying to prove people wrong this season. The team is ready to prove the 2021-22 season will not be another one similar to last year’s frustrating campaign.
“We came a long way from what we used to look like,” junior guard Sierra Driessen said. “We had a lot of progress, and if we keep working we’re going to be one of those top teams.”
If that progress shows up on the court this season, it will be the culture-changing season at Central Harris has been hoping for.
“There’s a reputation that surrounds Central,” Harris said. "And we have been working really hard to rebuild the culture of our program and rebuild what we stand for and who we are as a group. I couldn’t pick a better group to showcase Central than the ones we have. I think we’re going to come out and surprise some people.”
