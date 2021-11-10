Outlook: The 2021-22 season is going to be all about building from the ground up for Central Gwinnett’s boys basketball program. The Black Knights finished just 3-17 last season and lost most of their roster to graduation, so head coach Emmett Rouse will have to figure out what he has with his roster this season.
“They’re all about the same size so they’re all interchangeable parts,” Rouse said. “It’s going to be very creative. We’re kind of small so we’re going to have to run up tempo.”
The team will be led by a pair of senior guards in Bryce Johnson and Noble Thomas. Both players were on the roster last year, and will be looking to take another step this season as leaders on what will be a primarily young squad.
“It’s really just heart over size,” Johnson said. “We’re a small team coming in, so we know we’re going to have to be gritty. I feel like we’ve built more chemistry than any other year. I’m excited to play.”
Chemistry is going to be an important piece of the puzzle for this team with so much youth. The Black Knights are trying to dig out of a big hole from last season, and will need to play well from top to bottom to stay in games in a tough region.
“I feel like our games are meshing well," Thomas said. “It’s giving us more confidence going into the season.”
More than anything, Central Gwinnett is ready to get on the court and prove last season was an aberration for the program.
“I feel like teams are underestimating us,” junior Jacy Miles said. “So we have to come back and prove them wrong.”
