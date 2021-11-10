2020-21 record: 26-1, Region champions, Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals
Returning Regulars:
F/C Tamori Plantin, 6-1, Sr.
F Tatum Ozment, 5-10, Sr.
G Ava Grace Watson, 5-7, Soph.
Who To Watch:
F/G Kirby Wallis, 5-8, Jr.
G Samiya Wayne, 5-5, Jr.
Outlook: Last season was in many ways like the kind of season Buford has become accustomed to for more than a decade, with a 26-1 record, a region championship and another deep postseason run.
But after four straight state titles and five in the last six years, plus seven straight trips to the state Final Four, the fact last year's lone loss came in the state quarterfinals in the Wolves' debut in a loaded Class AAAAAAA was something of a disappointment.
But according to Durden, the problem wasn't as much underestimating the strength of the new classification than it was a case of subpar execution at the wrong time, something he vows his team will work hard to avoid a repeat of in 2021-22.
“(Class) AAAAAA was a very big challenge last year,” said Durden, who has guided Buford to eight state titles over three different classification in his 17 years as coach. “We thought AAAAAA was probably the best classification in the state of Georgia. … So definitely, it was a tougher state run. We learned … we have to do a little bit better with zone execution on offense.
“But whatever classification we've played in, we've tried to step up to those challenges, and we're still trying to do that this year. … It wasn't anything any different, but sometimes, you'd better make sure you bring your A game when you're in that situation, and we felt like we fell a little bit short on that (in last year's quarterfinals).”
The Wolves should have the pieces in place to compete at an elite level once again this year, with the return of several strong, experienced talent, with Plantin bringing a lot of strength in the paint and on the boards and fellow senior Ozment being a catalyst both inside and out.
The biggest sparkplug could be Watson, who burst upon the scene to earn second-team All-County honors and led the Buford backcourt as a freshman last year, which has made her a preseason Super Six selection this fall.
