2020-21 record: 19-8, third in region, second round Class AAAAAA state tournament
Returning Regulars:
G Alahn Sumler, 6-4, Sr.
F Jaylon Taylor, 6-7, Sr.
G Malachi Brown, 6-0, Jr.
C/F London Williams, 6-6, Jr.
Who To Watch:
F/C Cameron Kelly, 6-6, Jr.
G/F David Burnette, 6-3, Jr.
G/F Nik Isaac, 6-3, Sr.
Outlook: There will be some new faces on the court at Buford this season.
That includes on the sidelines, where Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Famer, and future state Hall of Famer, Eddie Martin retired after a 26-year career that included 852 wins and nine state titles, the last two during his six years as the Wolves head coach.
However, the new face on the bench will be a familiar one, as Buford grad Wood returns to his alma mater after building a successful resumé of his own.
“I just have to be me,” Wood said. “I can't pretend like I'm anybody else. We're going to come in, and we're doing everything we can to establish our culture. We're going to play really hard and we're going to play together. But I just have to be myself and not try to be anybody else.”
While the Wolves will be missing one key player from last season after Caleb Blackwell transferred to Grayson, they do return four other regulars, led by seniors Sumler and Taylor, plus a large and talented junior class.
That experience has helped with not only the coaching transition, but also with building a strong team chemistry that Wood believes will pay major dividends as the Wolves try to compete for the title in a rugged Region 8-AAAAAA.
“It helps a lot,” Wood said of the all the returning players. “These guys are well ahead of where we'd be when (I) took the job. We're just trying to meet them where they're at. Right now, we were talking about (how) I already redone our first practice schedule 10 times because I'm trying to figure out exactly how fast we can go with things. I'm really excited about … all the guys and moving forward from there.”
