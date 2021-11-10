2020-21 record: 16-8, region champions, Class AAAAAA semifinals
Returning Regulars:
G Diana Collins, 5-9, Jr.
G Nekaya Williams, 5-8, Sr.
G Ciera Hall, 5-8, Jr.
Who To Watch:
F Madison Boadu, 5-10, Sr.
F Tori Delk, 5-10, Sr.
G Shannon Niles, 5-6, Sr.
F Kate Phelan, 6-0, Soph.
Outlook: What began as a solid season in Mincy's second season as Brookwood's head coach turned special when everything came together in the postseason to propel the team into the Class AAAAAAA state Final Four.
With most of those key pieces returning, including junior first-team All-County guard Collins, the sky appears to be the limit for the Broncos in 2021-22.
And the key to building on that momentum appears to like in more than just the work the players do on the court in practice.
“It's just staying focused and trusting the process,” Mincy said. “We just have to make sure we work every day and not let things from last year (distract) and stay humble and work hard in each and every day … and holding (the players) accountable in practice and having high expectations and high standards.
“This is my third year going in, and most of the girls have been with me the whole time. So they know the expectations and the standards. It's not like they're trying to get to know me. They know me. I know them. … We don't have to re-teach a lot of things. We only have a few new players this year. … The older girls have been with me and they know just how to get into things. They can teach, and they have the leadership … they can transfer to everybody else.”
In addition to Collins, the Broncos also return an impressive supporting cast, including junior Hall and senior Williams in the backcourt, plus a host of veterans like Delk and Niles, who have contributed for several years to the program, as well as Boadu and Phelan, who crashed the boards and combined to average 13.8 rebounds per game a year ago.
