Outlook: The Broncos will feature a fairly dramatic new look throughout the program for 2021-22, most prominently on the bench, where Wright assumes the head coaching reins after serving as an assistant at two-time defending state champion Wheeler.
His biggest task will be incorporating a lot of new faces into a roster of returning players who struggled during a four-win campaign a year ago.
But Wright has been pleasantly surprised about how quickly the Broncos have been able to build positive chemistry.
“It's going wonderful, actually – better than I expected,” Wright said. “The guys have bought in fairly swiftly. The culture is changing in a very positive way. They understand the attitude it's going to take, the winning attitude, to be successful.”
Among the returning players, Wright will depend a lot on experienced guards like Gray, a senior who led the team in scoring (13.2 ppg) and steals (1.1 spg) and was second on the team in assists (2.0 apg) and rebounds (3.4 rpg) a year ago, as well as juniors Chauhan and Reid.
Those guards will be bolstered by the addition of big bodies, including Hebron Christian transfer Williams and Central Gwinnett transfer Shabazz, plus senior Owen, all of whom stand 6-foot-7 or taller.
Still, Wright acknowledges that there is a bit of a learning a learning curve ahead.
“It comes from watching these guys and letting them grow a little bit,” Wright said. “I'll give them a little bit of freedom on offense to see where the game is. I don't want to restrict them too much on offense, but I do want to see where they are. The only way I can tell that is to let them play a little bit, but there is (also) going to be a little structure.”
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.