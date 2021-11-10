Outlook: There's a lot to unpack in looking at the 2021-22 season for Berkmar's girls.
Despite finishing last season winless, there is a new coaching staff that is very hopeful it can bring a winning culture into the Patriots program, and it has the track record to give credibility to aim.
Heading up the staff is Smith, who comes to Berkmar after a playing career at an ultra-successful high school program at private school powerhouse Marist and national power Notre Dame in college.
After getting into coaching, Smith served as a community coach at Marist before landing the head coaching job at Berkmar.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity at Berkmar,” Smith said when she took the Berkmar job in April. “It’s going to be a challenge, but I think it will be a fun one. I think it will be an opportunity for me to use some of the tools and great coaching and leadership that I’ve experienced and played under, bring that from the college level and from a program like Marist and give that to the kids at Berkmar.”
The only issue is that the Patriots will have to wait a little bit for Smith, since she will start this season on maternity leave.
However, a familiar face who also has a winning pedigree will be running the team in the early weeks in the form of assistant coach Tyra Foster, who played for three state tournament-qualifying teams at Berkmar during her playing career in the late 2000s.
While there are a few returning key players like senior wing Walker and junior post Auckboraullee, the Patriots will also look to an infusion of new talent like freshman guard Dajana Smith who could form the foundation of the program's future.
