2020-21 record: 25-6, region champions, Class AAAAAAA state runner-up
Returning Regulars:
C Malique Ewin, 6-10, Sr.
G Jermahri Hill, 6-4½, Sr.
G Jameel Rideout, 6-2, Sr.
Who To Watch:
G Bryce Blaine, 6-5, Sr.
F Bo Harris, 6-7, Sr.
G Tyriq Giddens, 6-0, Sr.
G Ahmed Sumahoro, 6-2, Sr.
Outlook: Berkmar was less than three and a half minutes away from the program's first state championship since 2001 in last season's Class AAAAAAA finals, only to have Milton snatch it away from them last March.
So it comes as little surprise that the Patriots enter the 2020-21 campaign with a sense of taking care of some unfinished business.
“It just makes us go harder in practice knowing how close we could get,” senior guard Jermahri Hill, a 6-4½ three-star guard, said during Gwinnett County's Basketball Media Day last month. “It motivates us to get that next win.”
And despite losing two starters from last year's state runner-up team, the Patriots do appear equipped to make another run deep into February and March.
Those weapons start with Hill and his fellow senior returning starters, fellow three-star backcourt mate Jameel Rideout and 6-foot-10 four-star Ole Miss commit Malique Ewin in the low post.
It's a trio Phillips clearly is excited to build this year's team around.
“No doubt, it's good to have these three guys back,” Phillips said. “It makes my job a heck of a lot easier when you've got three guys like this returning. (The other) guys will fit in where they fit in. … Nothing much is going to change.”
The Patriots will have a few changes in terms of the supporting cast, though senior guards Giddens and Sumahoro both got experience off the bench a year ago, while Harris figures to make a bigger impact this year and Blaine, a move-in from Virginia, also figures to give the Patriots a boost.
The early schedule will be tough, but that slate is a means to and end, as far as Phillips and his players are concerned.
“We have goals that we want to achieve,” Phillips said. “Each year, they're the same goals. They're no different for me than that last 13 years. We're going to work hard no matter where we finished the year before.”
