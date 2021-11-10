Outlook: Everyone is looking up at Archer now in Region 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball. The Tigers went 10-2 in region play in the 2020-21 regular season and won the region tournament in thrilling fashion, defeating Norcross 38-37 in the region championship game. Archer’s season ended on the other side of a very tight game in the second round of the state playoffs by a 52-49 score against eventual state finalists Woodstock.
One season later, head coach Dani Wright thinks her team could be even better.
“It was a different year last year,” Wright said. “We were playing with eight girls most of the time, dealing with injuries, dealing with sicknesses, not knowing if it was the full nine.”
Archer will be one of many teams eager to get back to a more normal season after COVID-19 had a major impact on the 2020-21 campaign. Once the Tigers get on the court, speed will be the name of the game.
“Transition is really important for us,” Wright said. It’s like the no-huddle offense in football. We try to get quickies and lay-ups.”
With a mix of returning starters and fresh blood, Wright’s team looks to have a roster capable of executing the up-tempo style of play. The youth of the roster will be important, including freshman Mereah Whitehead.
“We have a lot of new fast guards coming in with the freshman class,” senior guard Mia Walker said. “They’re adjusting well. Playing on varsity is not easy; you’re not going to know everything about handling situations. If they’re having questions about a drill or not knowing something, we can help that out.”
That mix of youth and experience has Wright looking ahead at a big season as the defending region champions.
We want to get better every day,” Wright said. “We strive to get better every day, make every day count, work harder and harder every day. I think this group is really good at that; they hold each other accountable every day.”
