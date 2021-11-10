Most of the 2020-21 season was a rollercoaster for Archer’s boys basketball program. The Tigers finished 6-6 in region play, and were 13-12 overall entering the state playoffs. But late in the season, things started to click a little bit. The Tigers earned a home playoff game by making it to the Region 7-AAAAAAA title game and won in the first round of the state playoffs.
Archer fell in the second round of the playoffs against eventual state champion Milton, but the end of the season provided some momentum that could help springboard the team into the 2021-22 season.
“We’re just trying to get better every day,” head coach Joel Lecoeuvre said. “Obviously we’re trying to play really good defense and play really efficiently.”
Efficiency has been a theme for Archer all summer and into the fall practice. Archer will be led by its guards this season, and those guards are looking to push the pace against defenses. That will start with their own defense, where they will look to turn aggression into turnovers and get the offense going in transition.
“Our ball pressure is giong to make us get out and run,” senior guard C.J. Anderson said. “We love to get out and run. It’s where we get our points from. We like to hold teams under 10 points a quarter, so that’s going to be a real sticking point.”
If Archer is going to play at that brisk pace the whole season in a difficult region, rotating guys in and out will be important. Archer had five single-digit losses last season, including a 53-48 defeat in the region championship game against Berkmar.
“We had a lot of close games we should have won last year,” senior guard Christian Drummer said. “There is more of an emphasis on conditioning, not getting tired, not letting up.”
