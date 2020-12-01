Region 4-AAAAAAA
Brookwood Broncos
Head coach: Chris Cicora
2019-20 dual record: 21-3
Top finishes: Top six at state duals, third at state traditional
Returning starters: Jacob Cox, Sr. (106); Ivan Gonzalez, Sr. (120); Kyrie Moore, Sr. (126); Xavier Bentley, Jr. (138); Carson Hydrick, Sr. (145); Brian Wu, Sr. (152); Landen Moss, Soph. (195); Alex Bonn, Jr. (220)
Other wrestlers to watch: Chris Garcia, Fr.; Jordan Oldknow, Fr.
Coach's take: "This season we will see several new faces in the starting lineup. The largest overhaul we have had in several years. However, we return a solid group of wrestlers who know what it takes to be successful at a high level. I suspect there will be some growing pains early on, but this team is very capable and will continue to improve as the season goes on. They will be fun to watch and I fully expect this team to excel when it’s time to toe the line."
Grayson Rams
Head coach: Mike Stephen
2019-20 dual record: 15-5
Returning starters: Justin Smith, Jr. (106); Justin Norman, Soph. (120); Jayson Barber, Soph. (126); KyJuan Stready, Sr. (132); Daniel Leiva, Jr. (138); Luis Montalvo, Jr. (145); David Mendoza, Jr. (152); Davon Mayfield, Sr. (160); Keano McDole, Sr. (182); Kenneth Howard, Soph. (195)
Coach's take: "This year we are led by some good seniors. Most notably Davon Mayfield, who placed fourth in the 7A State Tournament. We have a good group with a mix of more experienced with lesser experienced wrestlers. Our ultimate goal is to get better every day in preparation to be our best at postseason competition. All that really matters is region and state tournaments."
South Gwinnett Comets
Head coach: Teri Choates
Top finishes: First at Comet Clash, first at Jerome Tillery Duals
Returning starters: Jaden Mitchell, Soph.; Khalil Suhail, Jr.; Cameron Rucker, Jr.; Anthony Hurkes, Soph.; Amir Malik, Sr.; William Sanabria, Jr.; Lester Jaimes, Sr.; Athin Kouassi, Sr.; Jordan Riche, Sr.; Myles Mitchell, Sr.; Shakoi Lockhart, Sr.; Kevin Contreras, Jr.; Dakari Player, Sr.; Damion Clark, Jr.
Coach's take: "This should be a really good year for South. The entire varsity has experience. The majority of the varsity wrestlers are either three-year or four-year wrestlers. For the first time in years, there are no rookies on this varsity squad. We have several county placers in the lineup such as Khalil Suhail, Cameron Rucker and Lester Jaimes."
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Archer Tigers
Head coach: Keith Jannett
2019-20 dual record: 13-6
Top finishes: Fourth at State Duals, Region traditional champs, Region duals runner-up
Returning starters: Vernon Rogers, Sr.; Wade Hipp, Sr.; Martin Maze, Jr.; Antwan Verdell, Sr.; Florin Myndresku, Jr.; Marlon Douglas, Sr.; Mekhi Alexander, Jr.; Aaron McNair, Sr.; Isaiah Mickles, Sr.; Sam Rwibuka, Soph.
Other wrestlers to watch: Max Hennebaul, Fr.; Nic Waugh, Jr.; Dominic Martinez, Jr.
Coach's take: "We have looked forward to getting back on the mat since last February's state tournament. After missing out on the opportunity to train and compete this summer the guys and coaching staff are working really hard to try and get better each week. As long as we remain healthy we feel like we can compete for the region championship and put ourselves in a position to improve on our finish at the Traditional State Tournament and our fourth-place finish at last year's State Duals.
Berkmar Patriots
Head coach: Jake Sagel
2019-20 dual record: 12-14
Top finishes: Third at area traditional and area duals
Returning starters: Monica Costa, 120 (Soph.); Jireh Gutierrez, Jr. (132); Idael Galvin, Sr. (138); Itzel Vega-Acevado, Sr. (182); Christian Parra, Soph. (195); Steven Quan, Sr. (220)
Coach's take: "We were devastated by COVID, losing nine of 11 upcoming senior wrestlers who were going to be four-year wrestlers. We will still have some success at the individual level, but we will not be in any serious contention at duals. I expect good things from the kids."
Discovery Titans
Head coach: Donovan Barker
2019-20 dual record: 4-10
Returning starters: Diana Quiroz, Jr.; Eric Rodriguez, Sr.; Tuhran Benson, Sr.; Amir War, Jr.; Sidney Hesse, Jr.; Erik Guerrero, Soph.
Other wrestlers to watch: Lian Tran, Sr.; Jadon Worthem, Jr.; Qui'Sean Mills, Jr.; Damien Estrada, Fr.
Coach's take: "Last year we took a step to reshape our program. We had a bunch of young guys who really had to step in and become leaders of our team. Now with Year 2, we are looking to build from what we started from last year. I am expecting a huge role from our leaders, Diana Quiroz, Eric Rodriguez, Tuhran Benson and Amir Ward, to get us to where our team needs to be."
Duluth Wildcats
Head coach: Lane Seale
Returning starters: Skye Loonubon, Soph.; Daniel Mejia, Jr.; River Thompson-Brown, Soph.; T'Rome Sullivan, Soph.; Sam D'Abadia, Jr.
Coach's take: "Similar to last year, the majority of wrestlers in our program are very young. We have big shoes to fill in Aki Choates, who was a two-time girls state champion. She was unbelievable last year, especially setting the tone of the room in practice. With that being said, we are working every day to teach good fundamentals and technique, as well as putting our wrestlers in different situations to develop leadership on the team. So far, things have been really good, and I am really excited to see our improvement from last year to this year as we have some good returning wrestlers mixed in with many new to the sport guys. The team is really coming together well, in spite of the COVID-19 stuff going on."
Norcross Blue Devils
Head coach: Jason Miller
Top finishes: Third at New Manchester Jaguar Duals
Returning starters: Charlie Hammock, Soph.; Nick Quezada, Sr.; Andrew Mettler, Sr.; Shakwan McKnight, Soph.; Jared Brooks, Sr.
Coach's take: "We have several strong returning wrestlers in our middle weights and upper weight classes. A handful of seniors will lead the team, while our sophomore class provides major firepower at the top and bottom ends of our lineup. Once our region champion football team finishes up their championship run, our lineup will be rounded out and ready for a great season."
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Collins Hill Eagles
Head coach: Ryan Millhof
2019-20 dual record: 19-2
Top finishes: Second at state traditional
Returning starters: Michael Madrela, Jr. (113); Clint Gilbert, Sr. (145); Avant Jackson, Soph. (195)
Coach's take: "This season is going to be a building process. I hate using rebuilding, especially when we have very capable and talented young men ready to go. But this year some of our guys are going to need to jump levels in order for success to follow. It’s going to be fun watching them figure it out.”
Mill Creek Hawks
Head coach: Nathan Turner
2019-20 dual record: 17-8
Top finishes: Third at traditional area, 13th at traditional state
Returning starters: Grant Turner, Jr.; Banks Bitterman, Soph.; Nic Bachmann, Jr.; Joey Bambinelli, Jr.; Nick Allen, Sr.; Gavin Guerra, Jr.
Other wrestlers to watch: John Boratyn, Soph.; Seth Haynes, Jr.; Nico Prescott, Sr.; Harrison Crenshaw, Sr.
Coach's take: "With four returning state medalists and two other state qualifiers, Mill Creek is looking to improve on last year's state finish. If the Hawks continue to work hard and get kids into the right weight classes, they will put themselves in a position to push the top teams in the region and state."
Mountain View Bears
Head coach: Jim Gassman
2019-20 dual record: 15-9
Top finishes: Region Duals runner-up; Region Tournament runner-up; third place in Gwinnett tournament
Returning starters: Kennedy Shropshire, Sr.; Deavon McDew, Sr.; Elias Vermillion, Soph.; Lex Hennebaul, Soph.; Daviel Abreu, Jr.; Jordan Eccleston, Sr.; Kyle Austin, Sr.; Armond Jones, Jr.; Adam Lee, Jr.
Other wrestlers to watch: Ryan Rodgers, Soph.; Ismauri Valdez, Jr.; John Parris, Jr.; Jaquan Ivy, Jr.
Coach's take: "We have one of our largest teams we ever have had, but also one of our youngest in the last six years. The wrestlers have worked hard during the nine weeks of preseason and are looking forward to competing this year. Our wrestlers will have one of the most challenging schedules in the state to start the season that will help prepare us for our region and state tournaments."
North Gwinnett Bulldogs
Head coach: Kyle McKee
2019-20 dual record: 16-8
Top finishes: Third in region
Returning starters: Dianna Holmes; Keirnan Sherwood; Josh Stephenson; Ben Kok; Corbin Hood; Pierce Haynes; Seth Anderson
Other wrestlers to watch: Andrew Pearce
Coach's take: "This is going to be an exciting year. We have a group of wrestlers that are excited and motivated to get to wrestle and reach their goals. There is a lot of tough talent in our region this year but think that we will be right in the mix."
Peachtree Ridge Lions
Head coach: Jared Harris
2019-20 dual record: 11-20
Returning starters: Stanley Lal, Sr.; Michael Martin, Jr.; Michael Torres, Sr.; Forrest Stevens, Sr.; Ryan Ackovic, Soph.; Desirae Serreno-Diaz, Sr.; Monserrat Nunez, Soph.
Other wrestlers to watch: Cullen Finneran, Soph.; Tyson Wilson, Soph.; Jordan Mathew, Sr.; John Dutton, Soph.
Coach's take: "Although we have taken a hit with numbers this year, I am very happy with the wrestlers we have in the room. I am expecting a few kids, boys and girls, to make a run at the state tournament this year."
Region 8-AAAAAA
Buford Wolves
Head coach: Tom Beuglas
2019-20 dual record: 6-1
Top finishes: Second in State Traditional, third in state duals
Returning starters: Tyler Henley, Jr.; Nick Cambria, Sr.; J.T. McCullough, Soph.; Dylan Bozoian, Sr.; Talen Thompson, Jr.; Jacob Downing, Sr.; Luis Abonza, Sr.
Other wrestlers to watch: Rylan Iboold, Fr.; Gavin Pope, Fr.; Aaron Riner, Fr.; Caden Williams, Sr.
Coach's take: "We graduated three individual state champions last year, so those are huge holes to fill. We do have a good nucleus back with five kids returning that have placed at the state tournament. We also have three wrestlers that have been state qualifiers, and some top level young talent in the room that will certainly contribute. Moving up to 6A will be a new challenge, but if we get our best wrestlers in the right weight classes and stay healthy, I think we will be very competitive again this season."
Central Gwinnett Black Knights
Head coach: Kermit Robinson
Returning starter: Tristan Galeas-Vasquez (220)
Other wrestlers to watch: Marco Gonzalez, Soph. (120); J'Avon Hodges, Soph. (138); Justin Montano, Jr.
Dacula Falcons
Head coach: Wes Cooper
2019-20 dual record: 12-10
Returning starters: Semaj Best, Soph.; Hunter DelValle, Jr.; Brandon Flamenco, Soph.; Ethan Adcock, Jr.; Austin Adcock, Jr.; Conner Dubreuiel, Sr.
Other wrestlers to watch: Alex Lele, Soph.; Ethan Ross, Fr.; Quen Lee, Soph.
Coach's take: "We graduated seven seniors that started for us last year so we are looking for our young kids to step up. We feel that we have a good core group returning and have a great group of young kids out that could really push to have an early impact on our team. We are looking forward to a great season."
Lanier Longhorns
Head coach: Nick Brenner
2019-20 dual record: 15-3
Top finishes: Region duals champions
Returning starters: Cabe Doker, Soph. (113); Justus Lawrence, Sr. (120); Wyatt Smith, Sr. (138); Weston Ward, Soph. (182); Blake Gehrisch, Sr. (195); Jonah Yi, Jr. (220)
Other wrestlers to watch: Tyler Ramos, Fr. (106); Bryson Jaske, Soph. (170); Kyle King, Sr. (285)
Coach's take: "The Lanier wrestlers and coaching staff are looking forward to having some new competition within Region 8 and hope this wrestling season will add some sense of normalcy back to our lives."
Area 4-AAA
Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans
Head coach: Jeff Harsh
2019-20 dual record: 5-5
Returning starters: Ronan Campos, Sr. (126/132); Tyler Garrett, Sr. (138/145); Mason Bruning, Sr. (145/152); Nate Mixon, Sr. (160); Mason Duriez, Sr. (170); Eli Keadey, Sr. (182); Hudson Higgins, Sr. (195, 220); Bobby Kincade, Sr. (285)
Coach's take: "We have a solid dual meet lineup this year but we lack depth. We have some talented freshmen that will see some varsity time and more than half of our lineup is comprised of seniors. Although not all of our seniors have a ton of varsity experience, they are ready to lead this team this season. Lastly, we have several individuals that I expect to go far in the postseason this year."
Area 6-A Private
Wesleyan Wolves
Head coach: Brian St. James
2019-20 dual record: 14-16
Other top finishes: Sixth at state traditional
Returning starters: Aidan Conley, Jr. (120); Christopher Izzo, Soph. (126); Lance Humphreys, Soph. (132); Matthew Morse, Sr. (138); Jake Neu, Soph. (145); Trent DeBow, Soph. (152); Payton McKemie, Sr. (160); Sam Schmitt, Sr. (170); Brendan McIntosh, Jr. (182); Eric Berry, Sr. (195); R.J. Aycox, Jr. (220); Tanner Bivins, Sr. (285)
Other wrestlers to watch: Broder Conley, Fr. (113)
Coach's take: "Wesleyan is building on a successful 2020 campaign after graduating only one senior. We will have a veteran-laden lineup with guys up and down the weight classes who should be making deep runs come tournament time. Sam Schmitt and Tanner Bivins in particular will be working to improve upon state runner-up finishes from 2020 to bring home state titles for the Wolves. Our team goals include a top-five finish at the state tournament as a team and six individual placers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.