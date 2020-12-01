Name: Tanner Bivins
School: Wesleyan
Class: Senior
Weight class: 285
Favorite athlete: Boban Marjanovic
Twitter handle: @tannerbivins
Song that gets me ready for a match: “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins
Best wrestler in Gwinnett not on my team: Collins Hill’s Clint Gilbert
What I missed most during the pandemic: Getting to see friends and family
Favorite TV show: “All-American”
Best-looking celebrity: Olivia Dunne
Noteworthy:
Finished 19-2 and was the Class A state runner-up last season
Also was the Gwinnett County champion
Committed to the U.S. Military Academy for football
Coach Brian St. James’ take: “Tanner is a tenacious athlete. Although he only started wrestling as a freshman, and it is clearly his second sport, Tanner has put together one of the most successful wrestling careers in Wesleyan history. This is all possible because he has a will to win and a huge heart. Tanner does not have to be on the wrestling mat, he is already committed to play Division I football next year, but he is a consummate competitor. After state runner-up finishes as a sophomore and junior, he is eager to give it his all as a senior to bring home a title to Wesleyan.”
Name: Nick Cambria
School: Buford
Class: Senior
Weight class: 132
Favorite athlete: Justin Jefferson
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Two”
Best wrestler in Gwinnett not on my team: Collins Hill’s Clint Gilbert
What I missed most during the pandemic: Wrestling and competing
Favorite TV show: “Family Guy”
Best-looking celebrity: Sommer Ray
Noteworthy:
Fourth at Class AAAAA state meet last season
State runner-up in 2019
Three-time state placer
Coach Tom Beuglas’ take: “Nick is primed to have a great season. He is a three-time state placer (second, fourth, sixth) but has had to battle some injuries the last two years. He is healthy now and looks really good. He has also assumed the leadership role for our team this season and hopefully can finally win that elusive state championship. He has committed to wrestle on scholarship at Davidson College next year.”
Name: Clint Gilbert
School: Collins Hill
Class: Senior
Weight class: 145
Favorite athlete: Trae Young
Twitter handle: @6ix_CG
Song that gets me ready for a match: “When We Ball” T9ine featuring Hotboii
Best wrestler in Gwinnett not on my team: Buford’s Nick Cambria
What I missed most during the pandemic: Spring football training
Favorite TV show: “River Monsters”
Best-looking celebrity: Don’t have one
Noteworthy:
Went 45-4 and won the Class AAAAAAA state championship, as well as the county title, last season
Also won state as a freshman
Wide receiver for the Eagles’ state playoff football team
Coach Ryan Millhof’s take: “His top game is very good. That’s something I’m extremely excited to work with him on, his top position, because that was my niche back when I competed. More so than anything, it’s his overall character that impresses me. You don’t have to worry about his grades. You don’t have to worry about him working hard. You don’t have to worry about him doing the right thing. It’s just the total package I’m most impressed with.”
Name: Tyler Henley
School: Buford
Class: Junior
Weight class: 126
Favorite athlete: David Taylor
Twitter handle: Don’t have one
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Dollaz on my Head”
Best wrestler in Gwinnett not on my team: Collins Hill’s Clint Gilbert
What I missed most during the pandemic: Being with my teammates
Favorite TV show: “Family Guy”
Best-looking celebrity: Paulina Gretzky
Noteworthy:
Placed third in Class AAAAA state tournament last season
Was Gwinnett County runner-up
Coach Tom Beuglas’ take: “Tyler is extremely talented and a very explosive wrestler. He peaked at the right time last season, getting better and more confident in the final weeks of the season. He had an oustanding state tournament, placing third and avenging a loss to the defending runner-up along the way. He looks great and will be a very tough match for everyone he comes across this season.”
Name: Armond Jones
School: Mountain View
Class: Junior
Weight class: 170
Favorite athlete: Alvin Kamara
Twitter handle: Don’t have one
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Sum 2 Prove” by Lil Baby
Best wrestler in Gwinnett not on my team: Collins Hill’s Clint Gilbert
What I missed most during the pandemic: Friends and sports
Favorite TV show: “The 100”
Best-looking celebrity: Margot Robbie
Noteworthy:
Went 39-8 and finished as Class AAAAAAA state runner-up last season
Placed fourth in Gwinnett County tournament
Coach Jim Gassman’s take: “Armond is a phenomenal student-athlete and wrestler. He had a fantastic sophomore season finishing as a state runner-up and we look forward to another great season from him. We look for him to lead our young team to continued success this year.”
Name: Grant Turner
School: Mill Creek
Class: Junior
Weight class: 126/132
Favorite athlete: J’den Cox
Twitter handle: Only Instagram, gturner.18
Song that gets me ready for a match: Any J. Cole
Best wrestler in Gwinnett not on my team: Collins Hill’s Clint Gilbert
What I missed most during the pandemic: Going to the beach
Favorite TV show: “Adventure Time”
Best-looking celebrity: Beyonce
Noteworthy:
Fourth in Class AAAAAAA last season
Gwinnett County runner-up
Coach Nathan White’s take: “Grant is the exact kind of kid you want in your program. He’s punctual, hard-working and dependable. He takes an incredibly challenging course load in school and balances that with being a high level wrestler, and you would never know it. I’ve loved having him be a part of the program these past few years and I look forward to wherever his life takes him.”
