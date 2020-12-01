Name: Tanner Bivins

School: Wesleyan

Class: Senior

Weight class: 285

Favorite athlete: Boban Marjanovic

Twitter handle: @tannerbivins

Song that gets me ready for a match: “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

Best wrestler in Gwinnett not on my team: Collins Hill’s Clint Gilbert

What I missed most during the pandemic: Getting to see friends and family

Favorite TV show: “All-American”

Best-looking celebrity: Olivia Dunne

Noteworthy:

Finished 19-2 and was the Class A state runner-up last season

Also was the Gwinnett County champion

Committed to the U.S. Military Academy for football

Coach Brian St. James’ take: “Tanner is a tenacious athlete. Although he only started wrestling as a freshman, and it is clearly his second sport, Tanner has put together one of the most successful wrestling careers in Wesleyan history. This is all possible because he has a will to win and a huge heart. Tanner does not have to be on the wrestling mat, he is already committed to play Division I football next year, but he is a consummate competitor. After state runner-up finishes as a sophomore and junior, he is eager to give it his all as a senior to bring home a title to Wesleyan.”

Name: Nick Cambria

School: Buford

Class: Senior

Weight class: 132

Favorite athlete: Justin Jefferson

Song that gets me ready for a match: “Two”

Best wrestler in Gwinnett not on my team: Collins Hill’s Clint Gilbert

What I missed most during the pandemic: Wrestling and competing

Favorite TV show: “Family Guy”

Best-looking celebrity: Sommer Ray

Noteworthy:

Fourth at Class AAAAA state meet last season

State runner-up in 2019

Three-time state placer

Coach Tom Beuglas’ take: “Nick is primed to have a great season. He is a three-time state placer (second, fourth, sixth) but has had to battle some injuries the last two years. He is healthy now and looks really good. He has also assumed the leadership role for our team this season and hopefully can finally win that elusive state championship. He has committed to wrestle on scholarship at Davidson College next year.”

Name: Clint Gilbert

School: Collins Hill

Class: Senior

Weight class: 145

Favorite athlete: Trae Young

Twitter handle: @6ix_CG

Song that gets me ready for a match: “When We Ball” T9ine featuring Hotboii

Best wrestler in Gwinnett not on my team: Buford’s Nick Cambria

What I missed most during the pandemic: Spring football training

Favorite TV show: “River Monsters”

Best-looking celebrity: Don’t have one

Noteworthy:

Went 45-4 and won the Class AAAAAAA state championship, as well as the county title, last season

Also won state as a freshman

Wide receiver for the Eagles’ state playoff football team

Coach Ryan Millhof’s take: “His top game is very good. That’s something I’m extremely excited to work with him on, his top position, because that was my niche back when I competed. More so than anything, it’s his overall character that impresses me. You don’t have to worry about his grades. You don’t have to worry about him working hard. You don’t have to worry about him doing the right thing. It’s just the total package I’m most impressed with.”

Name: Tyler Henley

School: Buford

Class: Junior

Weight class: 126

Favorite athlete: David Taylor

Twitter handle: Don’t have one

Song that gets me ready for a match: “Dollaz on my Head”

Best wrestler in Gwinnett not on my team: Collins Hill’s Clint Gilbert

What I missed most during the pandemic: Being with my teammates

Favorite TV show: “Family Guy”

Best-looking celebrity: Paulina Gretzky

Noteworthy:

Placed third in Class AAAAA state tournament last season

Was Gwinnett County runner-up

Coach Tom Beuglas’ take: “Tyler is extremely talented and a very explosive wrestler. He peaked at the right time last season, getting better and more confident in the final weeks of the season. He had an oustanding state tournament, placing third and avenging a loss to the defending runner-up along the way. He looks great and will be a very tough match for everyone he comes across this season.”

Name: Armond Jones

School: Mountain View

Class: Junior

Weight class: 170

Favorite athlete: Alvin Kamara

Twitter handle: Don’t have one

Song that gets me ready for a match: “Sum 2 Prove” by Lil Baby

Best wrestler in Gwinnett not on my team: Collins Hill’s Clint Gilbert

What I missed most during the pandemic: Friends and sports

Favorite TV show: “The 100”

Best-looking celebrity: Margot Robbie

Noteworthy:

Went 39-8 and finished as Class AAAAAAA state runner-up last season

Placed fourth in Gwinnett County tournament

Coach Jim Gassman’s take: “Armond is a phenomenal student-athlete and wrestler. He had a fantastic sophomore season finishing as a state runner-up and we look forward to another great season from him. We look for him to lead our young team to continued success this year.”

Name: Grant Turner

School: Mill Creek

Class: Junior

Weight class: 126/132

Favorite athlete: J’den Cox

Twitter handle: Only Instagram, gturner.18

Song that gets me ready for a match: Any J. Cole

Best wrestler in Gwinnett not on my team: Collins Hill’s Clint Gilbert

What I missed most during the pandemic: Going to the beach

Favorite TV show: “Adventure Time”

Best-looking celebrity: Beyonce

Noteworthy:

Fourth in Class AAAAAAA last season

Gwinnett County runner-up

Coach Nathan White’s take: “Grant is the exact kind of kid you want in your program. He’s punctual, hard-working and dependable. He takes an incredibly challenging course load in school and balances that with being a high level wrestler, and you would never know it. I’ve loved having him be a part of the program these past few years and I look forward to wherever his life takes him.”

