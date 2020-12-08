Player of the Year: Izzy Durnell, North Gwinnett, Sr.
The Tennessee-committed senior did a little bit of everything in helping the Bulldogs to the 2020 Gwinnett County and Region 8-AAAAAAA championships, as well as a spot in the Class AAAAAAA state Final Four. Durnell placed second on the teams in kills (255), service aces (43), total blocks (81), digs (310) and serve receives (361).
Coach of the Year: Hadli Daniels, Buford
Daniels utilized a deep roster to lead the Wolves to the Region 8-AAAAAA championship and the Class AAAAAA state championship. It is the program’s third state title in three different classifications in the past six years.
All-County
First team
S Grace Adams, Buford, Sr.
S Riley Bryan, Wesleyan, Sr.
OH/DS Nadia Carter, Mill Creek, Sr.
L/DS Kelley Clarke, Grayson, Sr.
MH/OH Cameron Davis, Lanier, Sr.
MH/OPP Malia Fisher, Hebron Christian, Sr.
S/OH Jordan Godfree, Parkview, Sr.
MH Mikayla Hayden, Buford, Jr.
MH/B Carly Heidger, Hebron Christian, Sr.
S/OH Bella Murray, Norcross, Sr.
OH/MB Joya Screen, North Gwinnett, Soph.
MB Macey Sipmann, North Gwinnett, Sr.
OH Ashley Sturzoiu, Buford, Soph.
OH Emma Tennant, Hebron, Sr.
Second Team
MH Alira Allen, South Gwinnett, Sr.
L/DS Joha Bernis, Mill Creek, Sr.
S Madison Bragg, Duluth, Sr.
OH Avery Daum, Wesleyan, Fr.
OH Abby DeLoach, Brookwood, Jr.
MH Maisy Hufford, Providence, Sr.
MB/OH Maggie McColley, Mountain View, Jr.
MH/OH Genavi Oyoyo, Peachtree Ridge, Soph.
OH Arissa Shepherd, Dacula, Jr.
MB Janie Stinchcomb, GAC, Soph.
S/RH Anna Beth Stokes, Dacula, Jr.
L Macy Upshaw, Buford, Sr.
RH Ashanti Williams, Collins Hill, Sr.
L Meg Youngblood, Parkview, Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.