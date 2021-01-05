PLAYER OF THE YEAR: OF/IF Dallis Goodnight, Sr., Mill Creek
The senior outfielder had another outstanding season, hitting .583 with a home run, 16 RBIs, 5 triples, 45 runs scored, a 1.342 OPS and a GCPS single-season record 52 stolen bases in helping the Hawks to a 15-14 record and a berth in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. The Alabama signee also finishes as the GCPS' all-time county career leader in steals with 173
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: RHP Kylie Macy, Sr., Grayson
The right-hander ended a successful career with an outstanding senior senior that included a 26-2 record with a 0.66 ERA and a school single-season-record 283 strikeouts in 167 1/3 inning pitched in helping the Rams to a 28-7 record and a berth in the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals. The Georgia signee also threw seven no-hitters during the season, including two perfect games. She also finishes as Grayson's career leader in wins (69) and strikeouts (770), both of which rank third on the GCPS all-time list
COACH OF THE YEAR: Amanda Heil, North Gwinnett
In her second seasons as North's head coach, Heil led the Bulldogs to a 33-8 record that included a runner-up finish in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament
FIRST TEAM
POSITION PLAYERS
SS Faith Barth, Sr., Archer
SS Grace Connelly, Sr., North Gwinnett
1B/UT Haley Cummings, Sr., North Gwinnett
RF Emma Davis, Jr., Grayson
SS Emily Digby, Soph., Dacula
3B Madison Dobbins, Sr., Mill Creek
OF Emmy Hall, Sr., Buford
OF Kennedy Harp, Soph., Peachtree Ridge
CF Kailyn Jones, Sr., Grayson
C Marisa Miller, Jr., North Gwinnett
C/1B Abbi Perkins, Sr., Buford
C/OF Mackenzie Pickens, Fr., Buford
SS Olivia Shaw, Soph., Mill Creek
2B Gracie Taylor, Sr., Wesleyan
SS/OF Katelynn Walls, Jr., Archer
PITCHERS
RHP Sydney Boulware, Sr., Dacula
RHP/DP Sarah Currie, Sr., Mountain View
LHP Amber Reed, Soph., North Gwinnett
SECOND TEAM
POSITION PLAYERS
2B/OF Skylar Berkhiser, Sr., Archer
OF Elizabeth Bertram, Sr., Wesleyan
OF/LHP/1B Ahmari Braden, Soph., Mountain View
LHP/1B Olivia Duncan, Soph., Buford
OF Kellie Ervin, Sr., Mountain View
OF Brooke Finley, Sr., Mountain View
OF/C Morgan Hall, Sr., Brookwood
SS Reece Holbrook, Sr., Wesleyan
SS Jaylah Jarrell, Soph., Peachtree Ridge
1B/OF Faith Lawrence, Sr., Norcross
SS/2B Taylor Malvin, Jr., Buford
1B Maia Mumpfield, Jr., Dacula
3B Monroe Oglesby, Soph., Collins Hill
C Olivia Rogozinski, Soph., Brookwood
OF Laila Sims, Sr., North Gwinnett
PITCHERS
RHP Kailynn James, Sr., Archer
RHP Elle Lunsford, Sr., Peachtree Ridge
RHP Emma Grace Williams, Fr., Buford
THIRD TEAM
POSITION PLAYERS
OF Alora Bevily, Soph., Mill Creek
OF/IF Lauren Buchanan, Sr., Parkview
RHP/SS Lauren Cothern, Jr., Lanier
RHP/SS Sydney Deardorff, Sr., GAC
SS Carly Fahey, Sr., Hebron Christian
C/1B Sydney Flood, Sr, Providence Christian
2B/SS Payton Franklin, Sr., Lanier
IF D’Amani Gadson, Jr., Peachtree Ridge
3B/RHP Delaynie Hollis, Sr., Shiloh
OF/RHP Kedzie Howe, Sr., Norcross
RHP/1B Rylee Kutter, Soph., Wesleyan
OF Neriah Lee, Jr., Parkview
3B/OF Alissa Miner, Sr., Lanier
OF Jordyn Sanders, Sr., Archer
RHP Kendall Smiley, Soph., Duluth
SS Kelsie Walker, Sr., Grayson
PITCHERS
RHP Bella Krauth, Sr., Norcross
RHP Layton Morris, Jr., Hebron Christian
RHP Grace Young, Sr., Brookwood
