North Gwinnett's Grace Connelly (3) hits a home run against Grayson during the state playoffs at Grayson High School.

 Dale Zanine

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: OF/IF Dallis Goodnight, Sr., Mill Creek

The senior outfielder had another outstanding season, hitting .583 with a home run, 16 RBIs, 5 triples, 45 runs scored, a 1.342 OPS and a GCPS single-season record 52 stolen bases in helping the Hawks to a 15-14 record and a berth in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. The Alabama signee also finishes as the GCPS' all-time county career leader in steals with 173

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: RHP Kylie Macy, Sr., Grayson

The right-hander ended a successful career with an outstanding senior senior that included a 26-2 record with a 0.66 ERA and a school single-season-record 283 strikeouts in 167 1/3 inning pitched in helping the Rams to a 28-7 record and a berth in the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals. The Georgia signee also threw seven no-hitters during the season, including two perfect games. She also finishes as Grayson's career leader in wins (69) and strikeouts (770), both of which rank third on the GCPS all-time list 

COACH OF THE YEAR: Amanda Heil, North Gwinnett

In her second seasons as North's head coach, Heil led the Bulldogs to a 33-8 record that included a runner-up finish in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament 

FIRST TEAM

POSITION PLAYERS

SS Faith Barth, Sr., Archer

SS Grace Connelly, Sr., North Gwinnett

1B/UT Haley Cummings, Sr., North Gwinnett

RF Emma Davis, Jr., Grayson

SS Emily Digby, Soph., Dacula

3B Madison Dobbins, Sr., Mill Creek

OF Emmy Hall, Sr., Buford

OF Kennedy Harp, Soph., Peachtree Ridge

CF Kailyn Jones, Sr., Grayson

C Marisa Miller, Jr., North Gwinnett

C/1B Abbi Perkins, Sr., Buford

C/OF Mackenzie Pickens, Fr., Buford

SS Olivia Shaw, Soph., Mill Creek

2B Gracie Taylor, Sr., Wesleyan

SS/OF Katelynn Walls, Jr., Archer 

PITCHERS

RHP Sydney Boulware, Sr., Dacula

RHP/DP Sarah Currie, Sr., Mountain View

LHP Amber Reed, Soph., North Gwinnett

SECOND TEAM

POSITION PLAYERS

2B/OF Skylar Berkhiser, Sr., Archer

OF Elizabeth Bertram, Sr., Wesleyan

OF/LHP/1B Ahmari Braden, Soph., Mountain View

LHP/1B Olivia Duncan, Soph., Buford

OF Kellie Ervin, Sr., Mountain View

OF Brooke Finley, Sr., Mountain View

OF/C Morgan Hall, Sr., Brookwood

SS Reece Holbrook, Sr., Wesleyan

SS Jaylah Jarrell, Soph., Peachtree Ridge

1B/OF Faith Lawrence, Sr., Norcross

SS/2B Taylor Malvin, Jr., Buford

1B Maia Mumpfield, Jr., Dacula

3B Monroe Oglesby, Soph., Collins Hill

C Olivia Rogozinski, Soph., Brookwood

OF Laila Sims, Sr., North Gwinnett

PITCHERS

RHP Kailynn James, Sr., Archer

RHP Elle Lunsford, Sr., Peachtree Ridge

RHP Emma Grace Williams, Fr., Buford 

THIRD TEAM

POSITION PLAYERS

OF Alora Bevily, Soph., Mill Creek

OF/IF Lauren Buchanan, Sr., Parkview

RHP/SS Lauren Cothern, Jr., Lanier

RHP/SS Sydney Deardorff, Sr., GAC

SS Carly Fahey, Sr., Hebron Christian

C/1B Sydney Flood, Sr, Providence Christian

2B/SS Payton Franklin, Sr., Lanier

IF D’Amani Gadson, Jr., Peachtree Ridge

3B/RHP Delaynie Hollis, Sr., Shiloh

OF/RHP Kedzie Howe, Sr., Norcross

RHP/1B Rylee Kutter, Soph., Wesleyan

OF Neriah Lee, Jr., Parkview

3B/OF Alissa Miner, Sr., Lanier

OF Jordyn Sanders, Sr., Archer

RHP Kendall Smiley, Soph., Duluth

SS Kelsie Walker, Sr., Grayson

PITCHERS

RHP Bella Krauth, Sr., Norcross

RHP Layton Morris, Jr., Hebron Christian

RHP Grace Young, Sr., Brookwood

