2020 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Football
Offensive Player of the Year: Travis Hunter, Collins Hill, Jr.
Broke Gwinnett County records with 137 catches for 1,746 yards and 24 touchdowns; also rushed for a TD and threw for two scores; had 51 tackles and 8 interceptions on defense
Defensive Players of the Year: Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Had 49 tackles (seven for losses), six sacks and an interception; rushed 52 times for 440 yards and 11 TDs; also threw for a TD
James Smith, Collins Hill, Sr.
Made 180 tackles (168 solos, 61 for losses), had 17 sacks and 40 QB hurries for state runner-up team
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB Sam Horn, Collins Hill, Jr.
Completed 361 of 552 passes for 3,910 yards, 41 TDs
RB Cody Brown, Parkview, Sr.
Rushed for 1,530 yards and 12 TDs
RB Phil Mafah, Grayson, Sr.
Rushed for 1,130 yards, 18 TDs
WR Jamal Haynes, Grayson, Sr.
Had 60 catches for 891 yards, 8 TDs, 2 rush TDs, 2 passing TDs, punt return TD, kick return TD
WR Trey Goodman, Norcross, Sr.
Had 42 catches for 801 yards, 11 TDs
WR Mekhi Mews, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
Had 76 passes for 1,065 yards, 8 TDs
TE/FB Christian McIntyre, Mill Creek, Sr.
Powerful blocker also had 55 tackles, 2 sacks on defense
OL Tanner Bivins, Wesleyan, Sr.
90 percent grade, 62 knockdown blocks, 0 sacks allowed, had 92 tackles, 7 sacks on defense
OL Garrett Brophy, Grayson, Sr.
Graded over 90 percent with more than 50 pancake blocks, 0 sacks allowed
OL Amari McNeill, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
95 percent grade, led Lions in pancake blocks
OL Addison Nichols, Greater Atlanta Christian, Jr.
Graded over 90 percent, 0 sacks allowed in 274 pass attempts
OL Jacob Smith, Buford, Sr.
Graded 86 percent as anchor of state champs’ line at LT
All-purpose: Kaleb Edwards, Dacula, Sr.
Rushed for 662 yards, 10 TDs, had 25 catches for 418 yards, 3 TDs, averaged 23.3 yards on kickoff returns, 14.4 yards on punt returns
PK Alejandro Mata, Buford, Jr.
TD Club Specialist of the Year made 13 of 16 FGs, 66 of 68 PATs
Defense
DL Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett, Soph.
Had 54 tackles (25 for losses), 12 sacks
DL J.J. Hawkins, Discovery, Sr.
Had 29 solo tackles, 12 sacks
DL Elijah Johnson, South Gwinnett, Sr.
Had 29 solo tackles, 16 1/2 tackles for losses, 6 sacks
LB Zakye Barker, Norcross, Jr.
Had 155 tackles (103 solos, 37 for losses), 8 sacks
LB Tommy Beuglas, Buford, Sr.
Had 93 tackles (66 solos, 11 for losses), 2 INTs
LB Kyle Efford, Dacula, Jr.
Had 82 tackles (20 for losses), 17 QB hurries, had 1,426 yards, 22 TDs on offense
LB Jalen Garner, Norcross, Sr.
Had 142 tackles (95 solos, 28 for losses), 6 sacks, 5 caused fumbles, 15 QB hurries
DB Jayvian Allen, Grayson, Sr.
Had 103 tackles, 4 INTs, 10 caused fumbles, rushed for 3 TDs, had INT in state finals
DB Quincy Bryant, Parkview, Sr.
Had team-high 59 tackles, 9 for tackles for losses
DB Caleb Downs, Mill Creek, Soph.
Had 65 tackles, 4 INTs (2 for TDs), 14 pass breakups, 4 TDs on offense
DB Jayson Gilliom, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Had 34 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 1 INT
DB Amari Wansley, Buford, Sr.
Second on state champs with 77 tackles
P Brooks Sturgeon, Wesleyan, Jr.
Gwinnett-best 41.2-yard punting average, made 15 of 17 FGs, 35 of 36 PATs
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB Mason Kaplan, Norcross, Sr.
RB Josh Battle, Mill Creek, Sr.
RB Victor Venn, Buford, Jr.
WR Zion Alexander, Norcross, Sr.
WR Jared Brown, Parkview, Sr.
WR Denylon Morrissette, Brookwood, Jr.
TE/FB Lawson Luckie, Norcross, Soph.
OL Johnnie Brown, Parkview, Jr.
OL Alex Carman, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
OL Jaylen George, Collins Hill, Jr.
OL Micah Green, Norcross, Sr.
OL Ryan Young, Brookwood, Sr.
All-purpose: Andrew Spearman, Archer, Sr.
PK Dan Le-Hernandez, Brookwood, Sr.
Defense
DL Matthew Alexander, Buford, Sr.
DL Victoine Brown, Grayson, Sr.
DL Kyle King, Lanier, Sr.
LB Kemar Brown, North Gwinnett, Sr.
LB Grady Bryant, Grayson, Sr.
LB Malik Spencer, Buford, Jr.
LB T.J. Young, Dacula, Sr.
DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Brookwood, Jr.
DB Ronnie Hamrick, Parkview, Sr.
DB Jackson McCrary, Archer, Sr.
DB Jake Pope, Buford, Jr.
DB Caleb Wooden, Archer, Jr.
P Brock Pellegrino, Mill Creek, Sr.
THIRD TEAM
Offense
QB Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood, Soph.
RB Gabe Ervin, Buford, Sr.
RB Jahni Clarke, Norcross, Sr.
WR Mossiah Carter, Mountain View, Sr.
WR Brooks Miller, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
WR Jaden Smith, Grayson, Sr.
TE/FB Stone Bonner, Brookwood, Jr.
OL Quinton Bradford, Norcross, Sr.
OL Wil Calhoun, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
OL Luke Jones, Lanier, Jr.
OL Jaaymen Rochell, North Gwinnett, Jr.
OL Tyzen Wilkerson, Grayson, Sr.
All-purpose: Micah James, Meadowcreek, Sr.
PK Eddie Park, Peachtree Ridge, Jr.
Defense
DL Noah Collins, Grayson, Sr.
DL Kamren Lark, Norcross, Sr.
DL Xavier McDowell, South Gwinnett, Jr.
LB Jake Craven, Archer, Sr.
LB Dion Crawford, Collins Hill, Soph.
LB Rich Dorsey, Collins Hill, Jr.
LB Rylan Serna, Lanier, Sr.
DB Mumu Bin-Wahad, Grayson, Jr.
DB Aaron Brebnor, North Gwinnett, Sr.
DB Josh Graham, Norcross, Sr.
DB Andre Stewart, Brookwood, Jr.
DB Saiku White, Greater Atlanta Christian, Sr.
P Ashton Daniels, Buford, Jr.
